The IMAGINE | The Art & Design Fair 2025 brought Delhi’s creative community together for a three-day celebration of art, design, and cultural expression. Held at PSOI Club, Nehru Park, the fair turned the venue into a vibrant hub of creativity, featuring contemporary art showcases, guided walks, curated talks, and master-led galleries. The fair was more than an exhibition; it was a celebration of imagination and inspiration, where every corner tells its own story. Meenu Goyal’s Collection Brings Serenity to the Fore at IMAGINE | The Art & Design Fair 2025

Among the many voices and visions that defined the event, one that resonated deeply with visitors was that of Meenu Goyal, a New Delhi-based painter whose works radiate calm and connection. Her collection offered a rare sense of calm amid the fair’s energetic milieu, drawing visitors into a meditative space where colour met contemplation.

Known for her meditative landscapes and subtle symbolism, Meenu Goyal’s art invited viewers to slow down and rediscover harmony within and around them. Working with water colours, graphite, and acrylics, her latest series at IMAGINE 2025 created an immersive space where art and ecology coexist. Each canvas carried her signature tranquility — a soft conversation between colour, form, and emotion.

“Art, for me, is an inward journey — a dialogue between emotion, nature, and silence,” said Meenu Goyal. “Through my work, I try to create spaces of stillness where people can pause, breathe, and reconnect with themselves. At IMAGINE, it was heartwarming to see viewers respond not just to the colours or form, but to the calm they felt within — that shared moment of reflection is what art truly means to me”, she added.

Meenu’s artistic journey stems from a deeply personal chapter in her life. As a teenager, she experienced a temporary loss of vision due to meningitis — a turning point that led her towards art as both refuge and revelation. Guided by a compassionate teacher, she began to express her emotions through colours, discovering an enduring sense of peace and purpose in painting.

Her works have been exhibited at Lalit Kala Akademi, India Habitat Centre, World Art Dubai, and Singapore Art Fair, reflecting a growing recognition of her distinctive voice in contemporary Indian art. Yet, at IMAGINE 2025, surrounded by the greenery of Nehru Park, her art found a natural harmony, echoing the very landscapes that first inspired her.

The fair celebrated creativity across mediums, from contemporary showcases to guided art walks and curated talks. Within that convergence, Meenu Goyal’s showcase stood out as a gentle reminder that art can be both powerful and peaceful — a moment of serenity in motion.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

