Mr Bakul Limbasiya Honoured with Prestigious APO National Award for Contributions to India Lab-Grown Diamond Industry

Mr Bakul Limbasiya, founder of Bhathwari Technologies, has been conferred the prestigious APO National Award, a national-level honour that recognises outstanding individual contributions to productivity excellence, innovation, and leadership in India. The award, instituted by the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) and administered in India by the National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, is regarded as one of the highest recognitions for advancing productivity and competitiveness across sectors. Mr Bakul Limbasiya - Founder of Bhathwari Technologies

This recognition is especially significant as it not only celebrates Limbasiya’s personal achievements but also marks an important milestone for the lab-grown diamond industry in India. Historically, the APO National Award has been presented to distinguished leaders such as Mr Anil Naik of Larsen & Tubro and Dr Verghese Kurien, underscoring its stature and legacy in honouring visionaries who have made transformative contributions to India’s industrial landscape. The inclusion of the lab-grown diamond sector among its awardees signals a strong acknowledgement of the industry’s growing strategic and economic relevance.

A pioneer in the global lab-grown diamond (LGD) sector, Bakul Limbasiya has been associated with the industry since 1998 and is credited with producing India’s first-ever lab-grown diamond in 2004. His early involvement and pioneering breakthroughs laid the foundation for what has today become a globally competitive, technology-driven Indian LGD ecosystem.

Through his work, Limbasiya has played a central role in shaping India’s position as a global hub for lab-grown diamonds, championing technology-driven manufacturing, responsible practices, and export-led growth. His efforts have contributed to raising productivity standards within the industry, promoting innovation in diamond-growing and processing technologies, and strengthening India’s reputation for sustainable diamond production in line with the nation’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Speaking on receiving the award, Bakul Limbasiya said, “This honour goes beyond individual recognition; it is a validation of India’s lab-grown diamond community that is redefining the future of the diamond industry. Our sector stands at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and value creation, and India is uniquely placed to lead this global shift.”

The award highlights the wider transformation underway in the diamond ecosystem, where lab-grown diamonds are emerging as an engine of employment, export growth, and technological advancement, while offering a sustainable alternative to traditionally mined diamonds.

The APO National Award serves as a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to productivity excellence and its leadership in new-age manufacturing sectors.

About BTPL Bhathwari Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (BTPL), based in Surat, is one of the world’s leading producers of lab-grown CVD diamond reactors and advanced technologies for lab-grown diamonds. The company has a strong focus on innovation and continuous development of cutting-edge CVD plasma technology, playing a significant role in strengthening India’s leadership in sustainable diamond production. BTPL has remained instrumental in shaping the LGD sector in India and has led the sector through its strategic investment in Limelight Diamonds, India’s largest lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, further reinforcing its commitment to building a robust, integrated and future-forward lab-grown diamond ecosystem in India.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

