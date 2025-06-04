NewDelhi,4th June 2025:In a landmark moment for the Occams ecosystem, Occams Advisory, a global consulting firms specializing incorporate finance, tax, audit,andAI-led transformation, hosted the AI-Finance Roundtable in conjunction with the formal inauguration of its new office at Espire Campus, New Delhi. Occams Advisory Hosts AI-Finance Roundtable and Inaugurates New Delhi Office

The full-day event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and finance professionals to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming global finance, while celebrating Occams Advisory’s strategic expansion in India.

A Day of Dialogue, Innovation & Growth

The day commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and office tour, officially marking the opening of Occams Advisory’s New Delhi location. This expansion underscores the firm's long-term commitment to serving clients more closely in India’s fast-evolving financial and regulatory landscape.

Followingtheformalinauguration,guestsengagedinnetworking,ateamrecognition ceremony, and interactive merchandise sessions, setting the stage for the keys egment of the day—the AI-Finance Roundtable.

Roundtable Highlights

The roundtable began with opening remarks by Anupam Satyasheel, Founder & CEO of Occams Advisory, whoem phasized India’s pivotal role inshaping the global future offinance and technology. His address set the tone for a forward-looking dialogue on innovation, regulation ,and AI integration in financial systems.

The key note address was delivered by Shri Kapil Malhotra, Trade Commissioner for Ontario, High Commission of Canada. Titled “From Innovation to Expansion: Investing in AI Opportunities in Ontario,” his talk highlighted the growing cross-border potential for AI- driven innovation, particularly between India and Canada. He stressed the importance of international collaboration in scaling transformative technologies.

The first panel discussion, “Reverse Flip into India – Strategic, Legal& Tax Perspectives on Internalization,” focused on emerging trends such as the increasing interest in India-based IPOs, the strategic value of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and challenges presented by outbound corporate structures. Speaking during the session, Rajat Garg of Occams Advisory remarked, “Outbound structures often create friction with capital flow, board control, and tax leakage — hence, reversal is both strategic and corrective.” His insights anchored the conversation around why many companies are now considering a return to Indian domiciles.

Other notable panelists included Karan Sahi from KPMG, Upendra Upadhyay from Crowd Sourcing Analytics, and Manangad S. Lamba from Nangia Andersen India, who brought diverse perspectives to the discussion on financial structuring and compliance in a globalized environment.

In the second segment, "Assurance, Risk & Compliance Automation,” panelists explored how AI technologies—such as continuous audit engines, anomaly detection models, and intelligent workflows—are revolutionizing financial assurance. The discussion underscored how these tools not only improve accuracy and governance but also streamline compliance across jurisdictions, helping organizations meet standards like GAAP, IFRS, and local regulations more efficiently.

Nitin Aggarwal, CEO–India at Occams Advisory, delivered the Welcome Note and Vote of Thanks. He reiterated the firm's vision of building an agile, AI-enabled, and globally compliant financial future of professional services. Heal so shared Occams Advisory’s ambition of becoming one of the top 30 financial professional services firms globally by2030 and introduced the firm's upcoming Bitcoin Treasury Services, designed to help corporates strategically manage digital assets as part of their financial portfolios.

About Occams Advisory

Occams Advisory is a global consulting firm offering services incorporate finance, accounting, audit, tax, and AI-enabled business transformation. With a growing footprint in North America and India, the firm partners with clients to simplify complexity and accelerate scalable growth.

Visit:www.occamsadvisory.com

