Poetrique Takes Its Movement Philosophy to Delhi NCR and Unveils The Q Edit

The modern woman’s wardrobe is rarely confined to a single setting. Her day may extend from the boardroom to a cultural evening and then to an early flight, and the clothing she chooses is expected to remain composed throughout. Poetrique, a premium womenswear brand founded in Bengaluru, was established on the principle that garments should accompany a woman through each of these transitions without requiring her to adapt to them. On 23 October 2026, the brand presented this movement philosophy at The Quorum Club, Gurgaon, through The Poetrique Edit: Verse No. 2, an evening in which fashion was shown alongside dance, poetry and music, and which also marked the unveiling of The Q Edit, a new signature collection that will be available exclusively on poetrique.com. Priti Patel, Founder of Poetrique (left), with Elizabeth Victor, CEO of Poetrique (right), at The Poetrique Edit: Verse No. 2, held at The Quorum Club, Gurgaon.

Dancers dressed in Poetrique ensembles perform at The Poetrique Edit: Verse No. 2, bringing the brand’s movement philosophy to life through dance and showcasing clothing designed to move with women through their day.

The inaugural edition took place in Bengaluru, and the second edition in Delhi NCR reflects the significance of the region to the brand. Delhi NCR is among Poetrique’s principal markets and is home to a considerable number of the women for whom it designs, whose lives move between professional commitments, the arts and social engagements. The Quorum, a private members’ club that convenes leaders from business, culture and the creative disciplines, offered an appropriate setting in which to engage with that community. At the heart of the evening was a movement presentation that brought Poetrique’s clothing to life in the way it is meant to be experienced, on a body in motion. In place of a conventional runway, dancers wore the collection, and their choreography revealed how each garment responds to the body, following every extension and turn before returning to its original form. The performance made evident a conviction central to the brand, namely that comfort is an integral element of design and not a concession made at the expense of elegance.

The Poetrique display at Verse No. 2, featuring the brand’s collections and the unveiling of The Q Edit, a signature collection with the Q monogram woven into premium Supima knitted jacquard.

Each art form on the programme carried this conviction in its own way. A poetess composed personal verses for guests, which brought a more contemplative and intimate dimension to the evening, and a live performance by Chizai closed the programme as a separate act. Priti Patel, Founder of Poetrique, described Verse No. 2 as an expression of the brand’s commitment to creating dialogue between creative disciplines, reflecting her belief that artistic ideas gain depth when different forms of expression are brought together. Fabric, which lies at the foundation of Poetrique’s design practice, was given particular attention through a dedicated Fabric Bar. Guests were invited to examine the materials behind the collections and to feel their texture, weight and drape at close quarters. Poetrique’s engineered bamboo cotton fabrics are celebrated in its Qloud and Qloud Rib collections, and the same standard of material guides every garment the brand creates. The Q Edit, unveiled during the evening, unites the brand’s four founding values of Qonsciousness, Quality, Qomfort and Qonfidence under a single emblem, articulated as “Four Qs. One signature.” The Q monogram is woven into premium Supima knitted jacquard and rendered in deep navy and rich brown, complemented by refined gold accents. Monograms have long served established luxury houses as a visible mark of identity. Poetrique has adopted a more restrained interpretation by integrating the Q within the structure of the knit itself, allowing the emblem to emerge through the texture of the fabric instead of resting upon its surface. Elizabeth Victor, CEO of Poetrique, observed that the collection embodies the brand’s understanding of modern refinement, noting that “true sophistication lies in the details.” The knitted jacquard affords each piece considerable freedom of movement, while the understated palette lends it a quiet assurance suited equally to the workplace, an evening engagement or extended travel. Following its presentation at the event, The Q Edit is available exclusively on poetrique.com. Poetrique is a 100% subsidiary of the United States based Aspire Athletic Wear and draws upon the expertise of its parent company as it establishes a distinct identity within the Indian market.

Guests at The Poetrique Edit: Verse No. 2, an immersive evening that brought fashion, poetry, dance and live music together to celebrate artistic expression and explore the intersection of fashion and culture.