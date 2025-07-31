RuPay Credit Cards: Reshaping Digital Payments in India

RuPay credit cards are changing India's financial landscape through features like UPI integration, competitive transaction fees, and a focus on the domestic market. These cards are helping drive digital payment adoption and supporting financial inclusion across India. Discover how RuPay Credit Cards Are Influencing Digital Payments in India

India's homegrown payment network, RuPay, has become a significant participant in the credit card market. RuPay cards now account for a notable portion of credit card spending, establishing them as competitors to international networks. This growth is partly due to RuPay credit cards' being the only cards that can be linked to UPI payments.

Transaction data reports that in the current fiscal year, RuPay credit cards linked to UPI recorded over 750 million transactions worth ₹63,825.8 crore—more than doubling from the previous year's 362.8 million transactions. This increase indicates that RuPay credit cards are potentially reshaping digital payments in India with their exclusive UPI integration that allows users to make payments using their mobile numbers or QR codes.

How RuPay Compares with Other Credit Card Networks

Small merchants (with annual turnover below ₹5 lakh) are exempt from paying any fees on RuPay credit card UPI transactions.

RuPay credit cards offer several advantages compared to international alternatives:

UPI Integration

Only RuPay credit cards can be linked to UPI, a widely used payment system in India. This feature allows users to:

Make credit card payments using a mobile number

Scan any UPI QR code to pay with a credit card

Conduct secure transactions without sharing card details

Access credit at many small merchants who accept only UPI

Scan the UPI QR code to pay with your credit card

"I use my RuPay credit card via UPI to pay for everything—from vegetables at the local market to groceries and auto-rickshaw rides," says Rahul, a marketing executive in Pune. “It's convenient andI hardly carry cash anymore.”

Competitive Transaction Fees

RuPay's fee structure can be appealing:

Fee Type RuPay Credit Card International Credit Cards Interchange Fee Lower (0.4-0.6%) Higher (1-2%) Annual Fees Often lower Generally higher Currency Conversion Not applicable for domestic use 3-5% for international cards used locally Prev Next

Contribution on Financial Inclusion

RuPay credit cards are playing a part in expanding financial services to segments that may have been underserved previously:

First-time credit users can work on building their credit score through responsible RuPay card usage Consumers in semi-urban areas can gain access to credit facilities without necessarily needing traditional banking infrastructure Small businesses can accept credit payments without always needing to invest in card terminals Young professionals can begin to establish credit history through everyday UPI transactions

The Technology Supporting RuPay's Development

The technology behind RuPay credit cards may offer several benefits:

Domestic Processing: Transactions are processed within India, potentially reducing dependency on international networks

Enhanced Security: RuPay incorporates India-specific security measures tailored to local needs

Seamless Integration: It works with existing mobile banking apps and the Airtel Thanks App, offering a familiar user experience

Offline Capability: Some RuPay cards offer offline transaction capability, which can be useful in areas with connectivity challenges

Future Trends for RuPay Credit Cards

The outlook for RuPay credit cards appears promising, with several potential developments:

Broader Global Acceptance

While primarily focused on the domestic market, RuPay is working on expanding international acceptance through partnerships with:

Global payment networks

Foreign banks and financial institutions

E-commerce platforms with cross-border capabilities

Evolving Reward Structures

RuPay credit cards are developing competitive reward programmes which may include:

Cashback on UPI transactions

Offers on domestic e-commerce platforms

Reward points for services like utilities and groceries

Many issuers provide cashback or points when you use your card through UPI.

Integration with Government Initiatives

RuPay is increasingly integrated with various government financial inclusion programmes, which may strengthen its position in India's payment ecosystem and support continued growth in both urban and rural markets.

The combination of domestic focus, UPI integration, and government backing positions RuPay credit cards as contributors to India's move toward a less-cash economy. As more consumers recognise the convenience and benefits of these cards, their influence on digital payments may continue to expand.

In Conclusion

RuPay credit cards represent a notable development in India's payment landscape, combining the convenience of UPI with credit benefit. Their features, competitive fees, and domestic focus contribute to their increasing adoption among consumers and merchants.

As digital payments continue to evolve in India, RuPay credit cards are poised to play an important role. For those looking to build credit history or seeking convenient payment options,exploring RuPay credit card options available from financial institutions could be a good step.

The Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card is one RuPay credit card option to consider, offering UPI payment convenience with additional cashback and other benefits

FAQs

How do I link my RuPay credit card to UPI?

You can link your RuPay credit card to UPI through your bank's mobile app or any UPI app. Look for the "Add Payment Method" option and select your RuPay credit card from the available options. Are there any fees for using RuPay credit cards with UPI?

For users, there are typically no additional fees for using RuPay credit cards via UPI. However, standard credit card interest charges apply if you don't pay your bill in full. Can I use my RuPay credit card internationally?

Yes, many RuPay credit cards now offer international acceptance through partnerships with global payment networks, though coverage varies by card issuer and specific card type. How do RuPay credit cards affect my CIBIL score?

RuPay credit cards impact your CIBIL score just like any other credit card. Timely payments can improve your score, while missed payments or high utilisation can lower it. What happens if I have payment issues with my RuPay credit card?

For payment issues, contact your card issuer's customer service. The RBI has established dispute resolution mechanisms for all credit card transactions, including RuPay.

References

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.