Uttarakhand CM Dhami greets people on Shri Krishna Janmashtami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday extended greetings to the people of the state on Shri Krishna Janmashtami and prayed to Lord Krishna for happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being in their lives. CM Dhami (HT_PRINT)

In a message issued on the eve of Janmashtami, Dhami said the life of Lord Krishna inspires humanity to follow the path of truth and justice. He described Lord Krishna as a true protector and guide of humanity and a source of inspiration for life philosophy.

Dhami said Lord Krishna’s life teaches people to embrace the values of love, sacrifice, service, compassion, harmony and social cohesion. He said Krishna also gave the message of sensitivity towards deprived and neglected sections of society and their welfare.

The Uttarakhand CM said the message of Nishkama Karma, or selfless action, given by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita remains relevant even today. Through the Gita, Krishna showed humanity the way to perform duties with complete dedication and honesty without worrying about the outcome.

He said the teachings of devotion, knowledge, yoga and action contained in the Gita provide positivity, confidence and balance in life. Dhami urged people to draw inspiration from Lord Krishna’s life and promote love, brotherhood and harmony in society.

He called upon citizens to contribute to the development of the state by strengthening these values in their daily lives. He also wished that the festival would bring happiness and prosperity to families across Uttarakhand. He wished everyone joyful Janmashtami celebrations.