Uttarakhand CM flags off CSR-funded vehicles to boost health and education services in Champawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday flagged off two vehicles provided under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Bahl Paper Mill, aimed at strengthening healthcare and education services in Champawat district. Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off two CSR-funded vehicles at Tanakpur in Champawat district on Friday.

The vehicles were flagged off during a programme held at Tanakpur. Of the two vehicles, one has been handed over to the medical department to improve access to emergency response and healthcare services, particularly in remote and rural areas. The second vehicle has been allocated to the Government Inter College at Manch to support academic activities and address logistical needs of students and staff.

Appreciating the initiative, Dhami said the participation of the corporate sector in development works was highly commendable. He said the state government was committed to ensuring that essential services such as education and healthcare reach every citizen, and CSR-supported initiatives like these would significantly improve service delivery at the grassroots level.

“Such contributions help strengthen basic infrastructure and improve the quality of services at the local level,” the chief minister said, adding that the vehicles would play an important role in enhancing efficiency in both the health and education sectors of the district.

Union Minister of State and Member of Parliament Ajay Tamta, Champawat district panchayat chairperson Anand Singh Adhikari, vice-chairperson Pushpa Vishwakarma, MLA representatives Deepak Rajwar (Tanakpur) and Prakash Tiwari (Champawat), BJP district president Govind Samant, Purnagiri Temple Committee chairperson Kishan Tiwari and vice-chairperson Bhuvan Pandey were present at the event.

Also in attendance were district panchayat member Saraswati Chand, Tanakpur municipal chairperson Vipin Kumar, Champawat District Magistrate Manish Kumar, Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav, Chief Medical Officer Dr Devesh Chauhan, along with other district-level officials, public representatives and local residents.