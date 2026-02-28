Uttarakhand CM inspects state’s first women’s sports college under construction in Champawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of the state’s first women’s sports college being constructed at Chhamaniya in the Lohaghat area of Champawat district at a cost of around ₹256 crore. Pushkar Singh Dhami during an on-site inspection of the under-construction women’s sports college at Lohaghat in Champawat district on Friday.

Reviewing the progress of construction works, the chief minister directed the executing agency and departmental officials to ensure that all works are completed within the stipulated timeline and strictly adhere to prescribed quality standards.

During the inspection, Dhami reviewed the development of key sports infrastructure, including a football ground, astro-turf hockey ground, volleyball court, basketball court and a synthetic athletic track. He also took stock of the construction of supporting facilities such as a hostel with a capacity of 300 girl students, staff quarters, administrative building, academic block, multipurpose hall, auditorium and guest house.

The chief minister said the women’s sports college being developed at Lohaghat would provide international-level sports facilities to girls in the state. He added that all sporting infrastructure at the institute was being developed in line with global standards, which would enable women athletes from Uttarakhand to perform at national and international competitions and bring laurels to the state.

Dhami said the institution would offer an integrated ecosystem of training, education and residential facilities, creating strong opportunities for talented girls, particularly from rural and hilly regions, to pursue professional sports careers.

Union Minister of State and Member of Parliament Ajay Tamta, along with other public representatives and senior officials, were present during the inspection.