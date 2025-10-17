Uttarakhand Government Launches Mobile Medical Units to Expand Healthcare Access

The Uttarakhand government has introduced nine new mobile medical units to strengthen healthcare delivery across both rural and urban regions of the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the vehicles on Thursday from his residence in Nagla Tarai, Khatima. New mobile medical units launched under a public–private partnership to improve healthcare outreach across Uttarakhand.

The initiative is a collaborative effort supported by The Hans Foundation, Hindustan Zinc, and the Mamta organisation. Of the nine vehicles, eight have been provided by The Hans Foundation in Dehradun, while one has been contributed jointly by Hindustan Zinc and Mamta.

These mobile medical units are designed to deliver primary healthcare services — including medical consultations, diagnostic tests, and basic treatment — to communities that often face challenges in reaching hospitals or clinics. The move is expected to make healthcare more accessible, particularly in remote or underserved areas.

Chief Minister Dhami said the new units would play a valuable role in expanding healthcare outreach and ensuring that citizens receive timely medical attention. He added that partnerships between government bodies, private companies, and social organisations could help address critical service gaps and bring health facilities closer to people’s doorsteps.

Yudhveer Singh, Project Manager at The Hans Foundation, stated that their eight mobile units will operate across two districts — four in Udham Singh Nagar and four in Nainital. Each vehicle is equipped to provide basic diagnostic and treatment facilities.

Anamika Jha, Director of Hindustan Zinc, shared that their organisation has already initiated similar mobile healthcare services in Rajasthan and is now extending support to Uttarakhand. In Udham Singh Nagar district, the service will cover 25 villages in the Gadarpur and Kichha areas, each vehicle staffed with a doctor, a nurse, and a counsellor to provide check-ups, advice, and treatment.

The launch was attended by several officials, including District Panchayat Chairman Ajay Maurya, Municipality Chairman Ramesh Chandra Joshi, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, and Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra.

The mobile healthcare model is seen as an important step towards bridging the rural–urban healthcare divide. If implemented effectively, such partnerships could help ensure that essential medical services reach communities that need them the most, reinforcing Uttarakhand’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure.