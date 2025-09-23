Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Uttarakhand posts record 5,310 crore revenue surplus, says CAG

ByGenesis
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 12:28 pm IST

Uttarakhand has recorded a revenue surplus of ₹5,310 crore in FY 2022–23, according to the latest CAG report, marking a turnaround in the state’s fiscal health.

Uttarakhand has achieved a historic milestone by recording a revenue surplus of 5,310 crore in the financial year 2022–23, according to the latest report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the revenue surplus highlights Uttarakhand’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and economic self-reliance.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the revenue surplus highlights Uttarakhand’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and economic self-reliance.

The state now figures among those that registered a revenue surplus during the year, underscoring a significant turnaround in its financial condition.

For years, Uttarakhand had grappled with fiscal challenges and was often associated with the “BIMARU” tag, a term once used for economically weaker states. The CAG’s findings, however, reflect a marked improvement, driven by tighter financial discipline and policy reforms.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attributed the achievement to prudent management and governance measures. “This is not merely a statistical achievement, but a strong step towards Uttarakhand’s economic self-reliance and prosperous future,” he said, adding that the state is moving forward with a focus on transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline.

The report highlights the government’s progress in strengthening the state’s financial position, aligning with the larger vision of building a “Developed India.”

News / Genesis / Uttarakhand posts record 5,310 crore revenue surplus, says CAG
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On