Uttarakhand posts record 5,310 crore revenue surplus, says CAG

Uttarakhand has achieved a historic milestone by recording a revenue surplus of ₹5,310 crore in the financial year 2022–23, according to the latest report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the revenue surplus highlights Uttarakhand’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and economic self-reliance.

The state now figures among those that registered a revenue surplus during the year, underscoring a significant turnaround in its financial condition.

For years, Uttarakhand had grappled with fiscal challenges and was often associated with the “BIMARU” tag, a term once used for economically weaker states. The CAG’s findings, however, reflect a marked improvement, driven by tighter financial discipline and policy reforms.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attributed the achievement to prudent management and governance measures. “This is not merely a statistical achievement, but a strong step towards Uttarakhand’s economic self-reliance and prosperous future,” he said, adding that the state is moving forward with a focus on transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline.

The report highlights the government’s progress in strengthening the state’s financial position, aligning with the larger vision of building a “Developed India.”