Uttarakhand posts record 5,310 crore revenue surplus, says CAG

Uttarakhand has recorded a revenue surplus of ₹5,310 crore in FY 2022–23, according to the latest CAG report, marking a turnaround in the state’s fiscal health.
Uttarakhand has achieved a historic milestone by recording a revenue surplus of ₹5,310 crore in the financial year 2022–23, according to the latest report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.
The state now figures among those that registered a revenue surplus during the year, underscoring a significant turnaround in its financial condition.
For years, Uttarakhand had grappled with fiscal challenges and was often associated with the “BIMARU” tag, a term once used for economically weaker states. The CAG’s findings, however, reflect a marked improvement, driven by tighter financial discipline and policy reforms.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attributed the achievement to prudent management and governance measures. “This is not merely a statistical achievement, but a strong step towards Uttarakhand’s economic self-reliance and prosperous future,” he said, adding that the state is moving forward with a focus on transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline.
The report highlights the government’s progress in strengthening the state’s financial position, aligning with the larger vision of building a “Developed India.”