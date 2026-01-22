Welspun World proposes ₹300 crore investment in Jharkhand plastics sector at Davos

Jharkhand held investment-related discussions with Welspun World at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, where the company proposed an investment of around ₹300 crore in the state’s plastics manufacturing sector. Jharkhand officials in discussion with Welspun World representatives on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on potential investment opportunities. (ANI)

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Welspun World Founder and Chairman B.K. Goenka. According to officials, the proposed investment would be directed towards setting up plastics manufacturing facilities, with a specific focus on PVC-based products.

Interest in Deoghar plastic park During the interaction, the Jharkhand delegation shared details of the state’s industrial policy framework, available infrastructure and initiatives aimed at improving the ease of doing business. Officials also presented plans for the proposed Plastic Park in Deoghar, which is being developed as a dedicated cluster for plastics and allied manufacturing activities.

Welspun World indicated interest in exploring investment opportunities within this proposed cluster, particularly in PVC-based plastics manufacturing. State officials said the company is expected to send a technical and leadership team to Jharkhand in the near future to carry out site visits, feasibility assessments and project-level evaluations.

Jharkhand has been promoting sector-specific industrial clusters as part of its industrial development strategy, with initiatives spanning food processing, textiles and manufacturing-focused industrial parks.

Discussions on minerals and logistics Beyond plastics, Welspun World also expressed interest in Jharkhand’s potential in critical minerals and logistics. These sectors are considered important to India’s broader industrial and infrastructure development plans, including energy transition-related supply chains.

The state delegation shared information on Jharkhand’s mineral resources and ongoing efforts to strengthen logistics infrastructure. This included details of the proposed logistics park in Dhanbad, as well as warehousing and storage facilities planned along major industrial and transport corridors across the state.

Officials said both sides agreed to continue discussions to examine how the initial expressions of interest could be translated into concrete investment proposals, subject to technical and commercial assessments.

Part of wider investor outreach The engagement with Welspun World forms part of Jharkhand’s broader efforts to engage with domestic and global investors during the World Economic Forum meetings. The state has been highlighting factors such as availability of industrial land, improving road and rail connectivity, and policy incentives aimed at manufacturing, minerals and infrastructure sectors.

Officials noted that the discussions are at a preliminary stage and that any investment decision would depend on detailed feasibility studies and regulatory approvals. If realised, the proposed investments could support manufacturing activity, supply chains and employment generation in the state.