What Do World’s Leading Realty Consultants Say About The Cascades Neopolis in Hyderabad

Their framework is built around six pillars of wellness: physical, social, mental, environmental, spiritual, and emotional. In practical terms, this translates into spaces and planning decisions that support movement, mindfulness, and social connection, while still respecting privacy and personal calm. Jogging tracks, yoga zones, community gardens, and restorative open areas are positioned as lifestyle infrastructure, not decorative features.

UHA London’s concept for The Cascades Neopolis is anchored in an expanded definition of wellness, one that is meant to touch everyday routines rather than sit as an add-on. The design approach speaks to how residents move, pause, meet, recover, and reset. It is not just about what looks impressive, but what quietly improves day-to-day living over years.

How would it be if these consultants describe what they feel about The Cascades Neopolis, in their own words? … well, here it goes:

That is where UHA London, Coopers Hill, Studio HBA, Buro Happold, and Quintessentially come in. Each has been engaged for a clearly defined role, and each brings a different lens on what “better living” should mean in a modern Indian city. Taken together, their inputs signal a project trying to move beyond surface-level luxury into something more complete, where wellness, community, nature, comfort, and service are planned as one ecosystem.

What makes the project particularly distinctive is not just its scale, but the calibre of specialist partners shaping it. The team has brought together leading global consultants who have expertise in concept architecture, landscape, amenities interiors, structural engineering, and luxury concierge services. The idea is straightforward. If the ambition is to create a truly next-generation address, every layer of the resident experience has to be designed by people who have built at the highest global standards.

The Cascades Neopolis is a ₹3,169-crore, 63-storey, 217-metre-tall residential development in Hyderabad’s Neopolis district, which is conceived as a new benchmark for high-rise living that blends luxury, design innovation, and wellness-led planning. It is being developed by GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, a joint consortium formed by the promoters of GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty, three legacy Hyderabad-rooted realty companies.

If architecture sets the intent, landscape is what residents feel first, and then feel daily. Coopers Hill’s landscape vision draws from the idea of cascading water, using levels, water elements, planting, and material detail to create a sense of calm movement through the property. The aim is to make nature a lived experience, not a distant view.

The point UHA makes is simple. A high-rise can be tall and premium, yet still feel emotionally flat. Their job, as they frame it, is to ensure the environment feels alive, human, and supportive.

“At The Cascades, we didn’t just want to create homes. We wanted to design a place where people’s lives would thrive physically, mentally, and emotionally. It’s a space for growth, health, and connection,” says a UHA London spokesperson. “This unique focus on wellness ensures that residents can enjoy a lifestyle that nurtures every aspect of their well-being,” opines Jonas Upton-Hansen, Founder & Director, UHA London.

Tania Kaushal, Director, Coopers Hill, Singapore, explains the approach in a way that makes the intent clear. “We’ve designed an environment where nature and luxury coexist. The cascading levels, water features, and gardens create spaces that encourage interaction, contemplation, and relaxation. It’s about enhancing the living experience by integrating nature into every detail. From the moment of arrival, residents are welcomed by a grand landscaped entry featuring water elements, art, lush greenery, and detailed materiality that reflect both refinement and place identity. The ground floor sets the tone for a seamless, high-end experience, combining feature walls, shaded pathways, drop-offs, pet-friendly zones, and curated planting into a polished and tranquil environment.”

Beyond the statement entry moment, the landscape is imagined as a daily wellness setting. Quiet gardens for decompressing. Pools and open decks for active recovery. Rooftop sanctuaries that make the skyline part of the experience, without turning it into spectacle. In a dense urban context, this layer becomes more than beauty. It becomes relief.

What sharpens that proposition further is the scale and programming of the elevated amenity layer. The Sky Lounge and Sky Garden together span 92,000 sq ft, turning the upper levels into a serious extension of the residential experience rather than a token luxury gesture. Planned with multiple amenities, these spaces bring together relaxation, fitness, socialising, and quiet retreat in one high-altitude setting. The Sky Garden includes an infinity lap pool, yoga deck, outdoor gym, outdoor seating, and amphitheatre, while the Sky Lounge adds an indoor sky pool, studio gym, hammam and sauna, and a business lounge. Together, they make the skyline feel usable, restorative, and deeply intentional.

Studio HBA’s take on using culture and comfort to shape The Cascades’ shared spaces A luxury tower is often judged by its amenity experience, because that is where daily life becomes social life. Studio HBA’s role is to shape amenities interiors that feel warm, cultured, and purposeful, with a hospitality sensibility that elevates everyday moments.

Joris Angevaare, Partner, Studio HBA, mentions: “What makes The Cascades Neopolis truly unique is the ambition behind it—it’s not just a residential development, it’s a lifestyle destination. The integration of cultural storytelling, hospitality-level design, and a remarkable array of amenities sets a new benchmark for urban living in Hyderabad. We designed every space to elevate everyday moments and to foster a deep sense of community.”

Their interiors draw from Hyderabad’s cultural character, using organic forms, local motifs, and a calmer, more grounded palette so the spaces feel lived-in, not staged. The intent is to create places residents actually use, spaces where a quiet yoga morning and a lively evening gathering both feel natural. In their framing, design sets a mood, carries a rhythm, in an effort to catalyze social interactions.

Quintessentially’s philosophy on adding a service layer that changes how residents live daily Luxury today is not only about finishes and amenities. It is also about time. Quintessentially’s partnership adds a service layer that aims to make life smoother, lighter, and more curated for residents who value convenience, access, and personalisation.

Prianka Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Quintessentially, opines “Luxury living is about more than just the physical space, it’s about the experience that comes with it,” says a Quintessentially spokesperson. “At The Cascades, we are providing a service that makes every day effortless. Whether it’s planning a trip or arranging a private event, our team is here to take care of it all, so residents can focus on what matters most.” This changes how the address functions. It becomes less like a residential building and more like a lifestyle ecosystem, where assistance, experiences, and networks are built into the living proposition.

Buro Happold’s structural focuses on comfort, safety, and longevity In a tower of this height, structural engineering is what makes design ambition real. It has to perform under wind and long-term use, stay efficient to build, and still preserve the openness and elegance the architecture promises. For Buro Happold, engineering is not just about compliance. What matters also, is the overall sense of stability residents experience, and how comfortable daily life feels in the details people notice subconsciously.

Tall residential buildings demand an engineering approach that supports architectural intent while prioritising occupant comfort, resilience, and buildability. The focus is to enable design ambition through robust structural thinking that performs reliably over the life of the asset. It is the kind of contribution that does not seek attention, yet determines whether the final experience feels effortless, and if that same experience truly lasts a lifetime.

A shared definition of what premium living should feel like Across these perspectives, one theme comes through clearly. The Cascades Neopolis is being described less as a tall building with premium specifications, and more as a carefully designed way of living. The emphasis is on what residents will experience day after day, a healthier rhythm, spaces that make social life easier, nature that feels present, amenities that are genuinely usable, structural comfort that stays steady at height, and service that removes daily friction.

Seen together, these inputs point to a single intent. Every specialist is shaping a different layer of the same resident journey, from arrival and landscape, to shared spaces, to the quiet yet ubiquitous resilience of the tower itself. The goal is one cohesive outcome, a high-rise address that feels considered, comfortable, and complete, not only at launch, but across years of real living.

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