Leadership is often discussed as though it were a collection of qualities such as strategic thinking, decision-making, communication, resilience and empathy but it is rarely learnt by simply just reading about them. It is experienced through difficult decisions, unfamiliar situations, diverse teams, competing priorities and moments where there is no obvious answer. When resources are limited, when fatigue sets in, when teams disagree or when a plan has to change unexpectedly, individuals discover how they respond. Do they take charge? Do they listen? Can they remain composed? Can they motivate others? Can they adapt? Such experiences can make leadership development deeply personal. These questions are addressed at XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, through its Postgraduate Diploma in General Management (PGDGM), popularly known as the General Management Programme (GMP). The programme creates opportunities for experienced professionals to learn not only from classrooms but also from people, challenges and experiences. The 18-month, full-time residential programme brings these professionals from different corporate sectors together and seeks to develop them into business managers and leaders with broader perspectives. They arrive at their own experiences, successes, failures and assumptions about how organisations work. The programme does not ask them to leave those experiences at the classroom door, instead XLRI’s adult-learning pedagogy encourages participants to connect what they have experienced at work with management concepts and frameworks, making learning more personal. What Shapes a Leader When There is No Right Answer?

Learning to See the Bigger Picture One of the challenges professionals faces as they progress in their careers is that their responsibilities become broader while their expertise often remains concentrated in one area. The PGDGM is designed to bridge that gap. The curriculum encourages participants to move beyond functional boundaries. Core learning encompasses marketing, finance, economics, operations, strategy, human resources, informations systems, business ethics and sustainability. Electives provide further opportunities to explore contemporary areas such as business analytics, entrepreneurship, management consulting, strategic transformation, international management and supply chain analytics. The objective is not to turn every professional into an expert in every function, rather it is to help them understand how the pieces fit together. A business decision made by one function can have consequences for another. Therefore, leadership requires the ability to connect dots.

When The Classroom Has No Walls The programme includes a Leadership and Adventure component that challenges students physically and mentally. Participants are placed in situations that test endurance, strategic thinking, resource and energy management, and team building. It matters to management education because leadership under pressure is fundamentally different from leadership discussed in theory. There is something different about being placed in an unfamiliar situation with a team. When the plan does not work, how do you respond? When the team disagrees, are you capable of listening? When fatigue sets in, can you continue to motivate yourself and others? When someone takes the lead, are you comfortable supporting them? These moments can reveal aspects of leadership that a classroom discussion may only describe. The residential experience contributes to this development as well. Participants learn and live alongside people from different professional backgrounds, collaborate on projects, participate in campus activities and engage with wider campus ecosystem, including opportunities for indoor and outdoor games, recreation and fitness. It is the combination of mind, body and character that makes holistic leadership development meaningful.

Leadership With Perspective There is another dimension to becoming a leader which is understanding that organisations do not exist in isolation from society. The Rural Exposure component takes participants beyond the familiar corporate environment and encourages them to understand community-level challenges and work towards possible solutions. Such experiences encourage professionals to question assumptions and appreciate the wider impact of business decisions. This can be transformative for an experienced professional.

More Than the Next Career Move Management education should not simply answer the question, “What do you need to know to manage a business?” rather it should ask, “What do you need to become to lead one?

XLRI PGDGM seeks to offer a space to pause, reflect and grow. The participants can broaden their knowledge, challenge their assumptions, learn from diverse peers and test themeselves in unfamiliar situations. After years of focusing on targets, teams, customers and organisational priorities, stepping back to ask, “Who else is affected by the decisions we make?” can change the way leadership itself is understood. Applications for the programme are currently open. Candidates with a recognised bachelor’s degree and atleast three years of managerial or supervisory experience can apply through GMAT/GRE, while XAT scores are also accepted. For professionals contemplating their next career move, the real value of such an experience may extend far beyond adding another qualification to their resume. The journey towards leadership is ultimately not just about learning to lead a business but also about growing into someone others trust, believe in and choose to follow.

https://xlri.ac.in/academic-programmes/school-of-business/pgdgm">https://xlri.ac.in/academic-programmes/school-of-business/pgdgm

Author Details Prof. Smitu Malhotra brings over two decades of experience spanning both industry and academia, with deep expertise in Marketing and Retail. Her teaching is distinguished by a strong practical orientation, enriched by continuous engagement with industry professionals that informs her research, consulting, and pedagogy.

https://xlri.ac.in/about/full-time-faculty/smitu-malhotra

Note to readers: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.