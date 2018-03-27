Flyover, underpass to come up at Atul Kataria Chowk in Gurgaon

The state government gave a nod for the construction of a flyover and an underpass at Atul Kataria Chowk and tenders were floated for the same on Monday.

Officials said the flyover and underpass would ensure smooth traffic flow on the Old Delhi Road and Sheetla Mata-Maharana Pratap Chowk Road, and will decongest areas such as sectors 12, 14, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 17, Maruti industrial area and Udyog Vihar.

A kilometre-long flyover will be constructed from the bus stand to Kapashera, and a 500 metre-long underpass will be constructed from the Sheetla Mata temple to Maharana Pratap Chowk, officials said. The project cost is Rs58.35 crore and it is expected to be completed in a year and a half, from the date of awarding the work.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has invited tenders, which will be opened on April 24.

“The Haryana government is keen to construct a flyover, an underpass and widen roads with service lanes and slip roads. Old Delhi Road is jam-prone due to the high volume of traffic round-the-clock. Travelling from Kapashera to bus stand and adjoining colonies is a tough task. We have been receiving complaints from residents living along the road and they have been demanding a flyover and underpass at Atul Kataria Chowk. We will make sure construction happens timely,” Umesh Aggarwal, area MLA, said.

Atul Kataria Chowk connects Huda City Centre Metro Station with sectors 4, 5, 9, 10, Rajender Park, Gurgaon Railway Station, Daulatabad and new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) constructed a flyover at Maharana Pratap Chowk last year and an underpass at Signature Tower on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. However, the Atul Kataria Chowk remains a bottleneck for traffic flow from Huda City Centre to Sheela Mata temple, commuters said.

“The flyover will bring relief to us. We hope construction begins on time. The flyover and underpass are required to decongest the chowk,” MR Sharma, of Sector 5, said.