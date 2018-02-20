Gurgaon district sex ratio crosses 900-mark after a decade

After the annual sex ratio of Gurgaon for 2017 breached the 900-mark for the first time in a decade, the district achieved another first this year. The average sex ratio at birth in the district touched 950 for the month of January.

This information was in a report on sex ratio that was released by the chief medical officer Dr BK Rajora in a meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was called to discuss the action plan to be followed by the district administration and the health department to curb illegal sex determination of the foetus and illegal termination of the female foetus.

The health department had conducted the meeting to discuss ways to increase the number of girls to boys ratio in the district.

Health department officials claimed that the situation has improved because of the multiple searches conducted at various centres to curb the practices of illegal sex determination.

“The sex ratio at birth in Gurgaon has improved as our teams are working to spread awareness about the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (regulation and prevention of misuse) Act, 1994. We are conducting searches to check illegal sex determination of the foetus. We are preparing to conduct more searches in the coming few days,” Dr BK Rajora, chief medical officer at Civil Hospital, said.

Tuesday’s revelation is a big win for the district which once had the lowest sex ratio in Haryana, which, in turn, had one of the worst sex ratios in India.

The sex ratio has been improving since 2010 when it was 841 girls per 1,000 boys.

According to data rolled out by Haryana Census department in Chandigarh for Census 2011, Gurgaon district, which has the most progressive city in the state, reported the lowest sex ratio at 854.

For the year 2017, the average sex ratio at birth in the district touched 903.58; this figure was 883.84 in 2016. In 2017, a total of 27,665 children were born in Gurgaon district that included 14,551 boys and 13,114 girls.

The overall sex ratio of Haryana was 879, as per the Census 2011. Last year, Haryana claimed to have logged the highest ever sex ratio of 914 girls against 1,000 boys. It was 900 in 2016 and 876 in 2015.

Meanwhile, challenges faced by the district administration to maintain a healthy sex ratio were discussed at the meeting.

They also said that anyone who provide information about illegal sex determination centre(s) will be awarded ₹1 lakh.

The meeting was conducted to frame a plan to ensure strict implementation of Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (regulation and prevention of misuse) Act, 1994 in Gurgaon.

All the agencies were asked to conduct awareness campaigns to sensitise people and to inform them about the Act.

Year-----Gurgaon district sex ratio

2010-----841

2011---849.6

2012---841

2013----852

2014----843.24

2015----875.51

2016----883.84

2017---903.58