Gurgaon: Get one-day liquor permits online from April 1

Monday ringed in good news for private party organisers in the city, where the number of one-day liquor licences issued dropped exponentially after the fee was increased seven-fold in 2015. Starting April 1, residents in Gurgaon will be able to apply online for the one-day permit.

The measure was one among the many that brought cheer to the state’s most up-and-coming district, where night life took a severe beating last year when the Supreme Court imposed a nation-wide ban on the sale of liquor within 500 metres of national and state highways. The ban hit business in several bars and pubs of Gurgaon which attracts party-goers from Delhi because of the competitive price on spirits.

However, the ban also meant people, who earlier ventured out to the local watering holes, were left holed up at home and hankering for a drink. Officers said this increased the demand for one-day liquor permits in 2017.

Data shows an increase of 23.4% in the number of such licences issued between 2016 and 2017. Last year, the department issued 985 one-day liquor licenses, as compared to 798 in 2016.

“Since the liquor license fees increased and more outlets came up, people started preferring to party at restaurants, pub or bars, instead of home. But when sale of liquor was banned (within 500 metres of highways), more people started taking licences again to party at home or at private venues,” deputy excise and taxation commissioner, Gurgaon (West), HC Dahiya, said.

“The city has over 276 pub and bars; this number was quite small earlier. But since the ban, though people have many options in DLF Cyber Hub, Sohna Road, Sector 29, MG Road and the Golf Course Road, many have stopped serving alcohol,” he said.

The suggestion, to let people seek one-day permits online, was sent by the Gurgaon excise department last year after there was a dip in the number of licences issued.

After the excise department increased the one-day permit fee seven-fold in 2015—from the earlier ₹1,500 per venue to ₹10,000 per venue— There was a significant drop of 24% in the number of one-day liquor licences issued.

Officials in the department said they sent a proposal for online application of permits as people often asked if they could apply online, instead of visiting the department office.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the excise department fined eight pubs/bars along the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway for various violations.