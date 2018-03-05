Gurgaon: New excise policy allows pubs in IMT Manesar

The new excise policy allows all establishments, including stand-alone pubs and bars, to apply for liquor licences in the Industrial Model Township (IMT) Manesar from April 1. Earlier, only those establishments that have a three-star rating or more could apply for a liquor licence.

The news comes as a major relief for hundreds of foreign nationals, especially Japanese, who work and live in the area and are forced to travel all the way to Gurgaon or New Delhi for a drink as the 3,700acre industrial area only has one hotel that is allowed to serve liquor, and there are no pubs or bars, excise officials said.

The new policy was designed keeping in mind the interest of Japanese nationals working in the area, thanks to restaurateur Nakajima San.

San is the chairman of Misaki hotel in Manesar and Habitare in Sector 14, Gurgaon. He also owns two other restaurants—in Manesar and in South Point Mall. He is also former CEO of Sumitomo Corporation, a Japanese company.

After struggling to get a liquor licence for his hotel for many years in the absence of an appropriate provision in the policy, San decided to reason with the government and explain the problems faced by the working community of Japanese in the area.

“We run a hotel in the area and we were struggling to get a liquor licence for our hotel. We were not allowed one despite repeated attempts. I had requested the Haryana government to redesign the policy as there is no other Japanese restaurant or hotel and we had to visit Gurgaon or Delhi,” San said.

San, who explains that most Japanese prefer drinking freshly brewed beer or wine, and our only option was to go to Gurgaon, had applied only for a beer and wine licence instead of a restaurant licence, but that was also denied in the absence of a provision under the policy.

“We can grant the micro-brewery licence only to those who already have a bar liquor licence. There is no provision to apply only for a micro-brewery. An entrepreneur has to spend ₹21 lakh if they want to run a brewery,” deputy excise and taxation commissioner, Gurgaon (West), HC Dahiya, said.

The liquor licence fee was ₹15 lakh and a licence for micro-brewery beer (L10E) was for ₹6 lakh a year.

Commenting on Monday’s development, San said, “I appreciate the support and understanding of the state government for providing an opportunity to the Japanese to enjoy without travelling all the way to Delhi or Gurgaon. There are over 40 Japanese firms here which will have access to pubs here for entertainment,” San said.

“Japanese companies, which are present in large number at IMT Manesar, sought liquor licences. Considering their request, the government has granted the permission for issuing the same,” additional chief secretary (excise and taxation) Sanjeev Kaushal said while unveiling Haryana’s new excise policy for 2018-19 on Monday.

Maruti Suzuki-India, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters-India and Denso-Haryana are among the prominent Japanese companies in Manesar.