Gurgaon: Sector 54 township to be taken over by MCG in 5 years

The transfer of the maintenance of the huge township of Suncity in Sector 54, from the private developer to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), is on track with the town and country planning (TCP) department, Haryana, granting the completion certificate (CC) to the developer.

JP Sihag, chief town planner (CTP), Haryana, said, “The TCP has issued a completion certificate to Suncity a few weeks ago after completing all essential formalities. We have issued CCs to six other commercial and residential projects in Gurgaon.”

In April 2017, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the transfer of private colonies to the MCG following which the MCG started assessing infrastructure deficiencies in the four colonies — DLF phases 1, 2 and 3, Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok-1 and Suncity.

The MCG appointed consultants to assess the deficiencies and compile a report.The assessment included existing deficiencies in roads, sewer systems, drains, etc., and the maintenance cost of townships for the next five years after receiving the completion certificate.

Suncity, which was a plotted township established in 1998 in the name of Uddar Gagan Properties Private Limited and Others, is the first colony slated for transfer to the MCG.

An authorised spokesperson of Suncity said, “We had applied for the CC two years ago. We will maintain the township for the next five years.”

A hearing on the assessments of the deficient infrastructures in the four colonies is to take place at the TCP headquarters in Chandigarh this week.

“We are not aware that the project has received the completion certificate,hence, it is inappropriate to comment,” a member of the Suncity residents’ welfare association said.

However, for residents of these colonies, the poor condition of internal roads, water supply network and electricity infrastructures has been a matter of concern.

Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner (STP), MCG, Gurgaon, said, “We have no information about the Suncity project getting a CC. The assessment of deficient infrastructure of Suncity Township stands at around Rs 18 crore. Only once I see the completion certificate will I be able to comment.”

The assessments of deficient infrastructure of the other three colonies range between Rs 90 crore and Rs 110 crore.