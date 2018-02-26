Gurgaon: Upgrade pool at Kamla Nehru Park to international standard, says DC

The district administration on Monday approved upgrade of an existing swimming pool at the Kamla Nehru Park to an all-weather swimming pool meeting international standard.

The proposal and the design will be sent to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

However, the park development committee feels that land constraint may not allow the implementation of this plan.

The existing pool is 25 metres long and 12 metres wide, while as per international standards the pool has to be 50 metres long and 25 metres wide with a 10-metre diving facility.

Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner Gurgaon, held a meeting with the district sports officials on Monday in this regard.

“If need be, develop this swimming pool to international standards after acquiring land, if it is available there. This swimming pool can provide a good opportunity to athletes in Gurgaon to practice and prepare themselves for competitions,” the deputy commissioner said.

The swimming pool has been lying dry for many years because of lack of maintenance. In the absence of a pool, swimmers from Gurgaon have to travel to other cities for training. The district sports authority had suggested upgrading the pool and, for that, more land would be required.

However, since Kamla Nehru Park, of which the swimming pool is a part, is located in the vicinity of densely populated areas in old Gurgaon near Sabzi Mandi, land will be a constraint.

JN Mangla, president of Kamla Nehru Park Sudhar Samiti, said, “I do not think the swimming pool can be doubled in size due to land constraints there. It will damage the existing greenery of the park where hundreds of people come for fresh air daily and we have been maintaining the greenery for years.”

Residents, however, look forward to being able to use the pool again. Ramesh Vashisth, a resident of Sector 15, said, “This a beautiful location and the pool used to be a fantastic place for us to learn swimming 20 years ago. In the past decade, the swimming pool was not maintained. I recall the MCG trying to upgrade the pool, but nothing happened.”