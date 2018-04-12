Man robbed in Sohna lured by online ad, police track criminals

A man was robbed of ₹3.6 lakh in Sohna after he tried to purchase a car at an ostensibly low price in Sohna on Tuesday. The accused, a group of six, had lured the victim Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Mohaniya in Kaimur district of Bihar, with a car advertisement on an online site, offering the vehicle at a very cheap price. However, when the victim reached Sohna Dhani, the group accosted him and snatched his cash on gunpoint, he told the police.

The police, meanwhile, said that they have identified the accused involved in the robbery and they would be arrested soon. “All the men involved in this crime have been identified and they will be arrested soon. A similar gang was arrested few days back and they operate along the same lines,” said Ram Kumar, SHO, City Sohna police station. He also said that buyers should be wary of fake advertisements on websites and refrain from carrying large amounts of cash as it makes them easy targets.

Meanwhile, in two other incidents, two Gurugram residents were duped of over ₹2 lakh. One of the men had fraudulent transactions carried out on his credit card. As for the other, the accused swapped his ATM card with a fake one and withdrew cash from his bank account.

In the first incident, the victim Ramesh Chander, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Gurugram, told the police that he had gone to purchase household goods from the canteen at Air Force Station, Gurugram, where he used his ATM card for the payment. However, after a few days when he checked his account, more than ₹1 lakh had been withdrawn from his account. A complaint in this regard was made by him at Sadar police station, which registered a case against the unidentified accused. The case is being probed, said an official.

In the other incident, a man lost ₹98,000 when criminals used his credit card to withdraw the cash. A case was registered against the accused under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. The police said a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.