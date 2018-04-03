Restaurant owner jumps to death from Supermart-1 in Gurgaon’s DLF Phase 4

A 40-year-old man, who owned a restaurant in the upscale Supermart-1 market in DLF Phase 4, allegedly committed suicide after jumping from either the 6th or 7th floor of the market complex on Tuesday afternoon.

An initial probe suggested that Rahul Rajnikant Doshi committed suicide, but the police said that all angles are being investigated. His death is being probed by the Sector 29 police station, which said the exact floor from which he jumped would be known after the forensic investigation.

The incident happened at 2.48 pm. Shopkeepers and salesmen were surprised by a loud thud at the entrance of the 11-storied building.

“I was standing at the entrance when I heard a loud noise and saw that a man was lying on the ground. His face was twisted and blood was flowing from his nose. He seemed to have sustained serious internal injuries,” said Rahul Kumar, who works at a clinic in the market.

Supermart 1, located about 300 meters from the upscale Galleria market, comprises grocery shops, restaurants, clinics, and gyms.

Immediately after the incident, the security staff of the complex notified the employees of his restaurant ‘Indore Junction’, who then called the police. His relatives took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body has been kept in the mortuary and a postmortem examination will be conducted tomorrow, said the police.

A team from Sector 29 police station reached the spot and investigated the crime scene — including the restaurant, which was reopened later.

“Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide, but the matter is being probed from all angles. The deceased was running the business along with a close relative. His family friends said he was suffering from depression,” said Vikas Kaushik, SHO, Sector 29 police station.

CCTV footage obtained from the market’s control room shows Doshi going to the top floors, but due to an inadequate number of cameras, it is not clear whether the deceased jumped from 6th or 7th floor.

Doshi had opened the restaurant four months ago, said neighbouring shop owners. He is survived by his wife and a daughter who live in the US.

