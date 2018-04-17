 Three bodies with throats slit found in Aravalli forest near Gurgaon | gurgaon | Hindustan Times
Three bodies with throats slit found in Aravalli forest near Gurgaon

All three were identified as construction workers who had ventured into the Aravalli forest to collect firewood.

gurgaon Updated: Apr 17, 2018 16:56 IST
Abhishek Behl
A forensic team collected evidence from the scene of the crime and sniffer dog were deployed to search for more clues.(HT Photo)

The bodies of two women and a man, with their throats slit, were found in the Aravalli forest near Sohna, about 16km from Gurugram, on Tuesday.

Police identified the three as Komal Bai, Sheela and her husband Lakhan. Police are hunting for a fourth person, Komal Bai’s husband Chidiya, who accompanied the three into the forest and is since missing. All are construction workers from a village in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, who had ventured into the forest near Ghamdauj village to collect firewood.

A forensic team collected evidence from the scene of the crime and sniffer dog were deployed to search for more clues.

While police officers suspect Chidiya had a role in the murders, they added that that all angles were being investigated. “The matter is being probed and we have called relatives of the victims to identify them”, said Inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO, Bhondsi.

