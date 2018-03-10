Union ministry lodges complaint with police regarding fake sale of forms

A complaint was lodged by Union women and child welfare ministry with Gurgaon police that some persons had been falsely promising lakhs of rupees by misusing the name of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme launched by the ministry.

According to the complaint, the accused had promised to thousands of people that if they filled a form, which was fake, and send it to the ministry then they would get Rs 2 lakh for a girl child. A case of cheating under Section 420 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons at Shivaji Nagar police station.

An official of the ministry, who filed the complaint, told police that this fraud had assumed a very serious proportion and had spread across the state. He also said that initially the complaints were coming from Haryana and the forms were also posted from this state, but now, the menace has spread to two other states.

The official asked the Gurgaon police to investigate the matter so that more people are not cheated out of their money, as there was no such scheme launched by the government. He also said that post office officials should also be made aware so that posting these forms is discouraged.

Gurgaon police said that a case has been registered and the culprits would be nabbed soon.