Yashpal Yadav takes over as new MCG chief, promises ‘changes on daily basis’

On his first day in office, Yashpal Yadav, who took charge as the new commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) at the Sector 34 office on Monday, said residents can expect “some changes on a daily basis”.

Yadav, who was earlier the administrator of the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) relieved V Umashankar from his additional charge as the MCG chief. Umashankar is the CEO of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Directing officers to be in office by 9am, the new MCG in-charge—a 1999 HCS batch officer— emphasised on making work people-centric.

During a meeting with officials, he proposed MCG to make a parallel agency, comprising citizens, that will monitor the functioning of civic projects and give feedback and suggestions to MCG officials. Additionally, officers were also directed to devote an hour—between 11am and 12pm—for addressing public grievances.

Yadav was updated on MCG’s plans of building a slaughterhouse, sewage waste plant, C&D plant and various online public utility facilities, during the meeting.

Attributing his familiarity with the city as his biggest advantage owing to his past experience as the Huda administrator and general manager of Haryana Roadways, Yadav said he is aware of the several issues that assail the city.

“My biggest strength is my experience in the city (as Huda administrator and general manager of Haryana roadways) it has made me aware of the several civic issues in the city and its physiography,” Yadav said, adding that that ‘cleanliness of the city and the system’ are his top priority, followed by ending waterlogging.

Commenting on the MCG losing its premier status as the main civic body of the to the GMDA earlier this year, Yadav said the GMDA will be of “great help to the city’s future”.

“I have succeeded V Umashankar, who is also the CEO of GMDA and is well versed with the happenings of MCG. From MCG’s perspective, GMDA is important for establishing coordination among civic agencies, create work opportunities, serve as a guiding force and (giving) clear cut scope or outline of work,” Yadav said.

Dismissing reports of cash shortage in the MCG after the recent transfer of ₹500 crore to the newly constituted GMDA and ₹140 crore to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the development of underpasses on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Yadav said the municipal corporation has enough monetary reserves and is “one of the premier civic bodies in north India”.