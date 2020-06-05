153 test Covid-19 positive in city, tally crosses 1,500

gurugram

Jun 05, 2020

With 153 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases being reported on Friday, the total count of infected persons in Gurugram now stands at 1,563. It includes a contractual worker deployed at the accounts wing of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), who has been tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the state health bulletin, the total tally stands at 1,563, of which 1,227 are active patients, who are either hospitalised or under home isolation, while 332 have recovered from the illness. A total of 40 patients were discharged on Friday — the highest single-day discharge. The number of coronavirus fatalities stands at four.

Data shows that in the three weeks, from May 18 (when the total count was 211) till June 3(when the total count was 1,195) , cases have multiplied by more than five times. From May 28 onwards, the city has started reporting a sudden spike in the number of cases.

Acknowledging the surge in cases, a senior official in the state government said, “Positive cases are rapidly increasing. This is because we are tracing people who have been missed due to poor reporting of data in the past. In this process, we are getting many new positive patients who are asymptomatic in nature. It has led to the surge in numbers,” said the official.

On Friday, VS Kundu, CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority(GMDA), also the monitoring in-charge for the Covid-19 in Gurugram, issued a statement, saying that criminal action will be initiated against any hospital that refuses treatment to a Covid-19 positive pregnant woman. Health official said that they are often getting cases where private hospitals are refusing to treat Covid-19 positive pregnant woman.

On the other hand, MCG has closed its main office in Sector 34 till Monday after a positive case was reported. Officials said that all employees on the second floor, where the accounts branch is located, will be tested for the virus. They also said that other officials who suspect they are exhibiting symptoms can also volunteer to get themselves checked as a precautionary measure.