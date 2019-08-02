16-year-old boy dies in mini truck after collision with overhead pipe

gurugram

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:46 IST

A 16-year-old boy was killed after allegedly colliding with an overhead pipe at Genpact Chowk Underpass on Golf Course Road while he was sitting on gunny bags in an open mini truck, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday when the truck, which was going from Golf Course Road to Tigra village, Sector 57, emerged from the underpass. Minul Ali, the deceased, was a native of Sonitpur in Assam. He was a daily wage worker in the city and employed by the driver of the mini truck, police said.

“On Monday, I was informed about my son’s accident in Gurugram. He used to work there as a daily wager. I came to the city from Sonitpur and was told that he died,” the victim’s father said in the first information report (FIR), which was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Thursday.

Mangal Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 53 police station said, “The mini truck was carrying gunny bags filled with scrap. The boy was sitting on them. When the truck was coming out of the underpass, a pipe attached to roof of the structure hit the boy on his face.”

Police said the driver took the victim to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“A case has been registered against the driver of the mini truck. He is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case,” Singh added.

Hit-and-run

In a separate incident, a driver of a mini truck was arrested on Thursday for allegedly hitting two men riding a motorcycle on Jhajjar Road in Farrukhnagar, killing one. Police said the other man sustained minor injuries.

The arrested man, identified as Babu Singh, 40, hails from Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, he allegedly abandoned his truck after the accident and fled the spot. He was arrested from Farrukhnagar after the police traced his details using his truck’s registration number.

A case was registered against him under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 9.30 pm when Rahul, the 26-year-old deceased man, who was riding the motorcycle, and his relative, riding pillion, were returning from Farrukhnagar.

Rahul was a resident of Jhajjar and a daily-wage worker. He is survived by his wife and a two-and-a-half-year-old son.

“When we reached near a petrol pump on Jhajjhar road, a mini truck hit us. The driver left his vehicle and fled the spot,” the deceased man’s relative said in his first information report (FIR).

Rajkumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Farrukhnagar police station said, “Police have arrested the mini-truck driver. He will be produced before a district court on Thursday.”

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 12:46 IST