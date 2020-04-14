18-year-old kills himself after father scolds him

gurugram

Updated: Apr 14, 2020

An 18-year-old, who was a student of Class 10, was found dead on the railway tracks near Dhankot Flyover on Monday evening. His head had been severed from his body, said officers of the government railway police.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide and have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the code of criminal procedure. The police said the man was identified on Tuesday afternoon after his parents heard from a neighbour about an accident and went to the mortuary.

According to the police, he had appeared for Haryana board exams, barring one subject, which could not be conducted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and was awaiting results.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that a motorcycle, belonging to the victim’s father, was found parked near the railway tracks.

“A preliminary probe has revealed that on Monday afternoon, the man’s father had scolded him and asked him to concentrate on his studies. After some time, his father went to the grocery shop. Around 4pm, he went to his father and asked for keys to his motorcycle, ostensibly to practise riding,” the police officer said.

The police said the man rode to the tracks and allegedly killed himself by lying in front of a freight train, which was going towards Rewari. One freight train is operational for transporting railway staff and some essential items amid the lockdown, the police said. His body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination on Tuesday, the police said.