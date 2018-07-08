18-year-old rape victim in high-end Gurugram society says friend’s father had ‘planned it’

The 18-year-old woman allegedly raped by a friend’s father at his apartment in The Belaire, a high-end address in Gurugram, has told the police that the man seemed to have planned the rape because he compelled her to consume hard liquor with dinner at Cyber Hub.

The victim, in her complaint to the police, said that she had never consumed alcohol before, but the rape suspect ordered alcoholic drinks for her and his daughter and compelled both to try them.“I realised that uncle had planned the whole thing, which is why he made us consume hard drinks,” she told the police.

“My mother gave me permission to go out for dinner because my friend’s father was coming with us. She thought it would be safe,” the victim was quoted as saying in the First Information Report, a copy of which was seen by Hindustan Times.

The friend’s father, a businessman, allegedly raped her in the early hours of Friday after pulling her into his room when she was sleeping next to her friend in the latter’s bedroom.

“I could not understand as I panicked. He locked the room, gagged me with his hand and forced himself on me. He then threatened to kill me if I told anyone,” the victim said in her statement to the police.

The 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday. A court sent him to Bhondsi jail on Saturday.

Poonam Hooda, station house officer at the women’s police station, said that his wife had also filed a complaint against him at the Sector 53 police station last month. “The wife had recently complained against him for cruelty at Sector 53 police station though no case was registered,” Hooda said.

On Saturday, the accused appeared before the court with his lawyer; his daughter and wife were not present. “The wife of the accused returned to the city after the incident ,but did not come to meet him. Nor did any of the family members come to the court when we produced him,” Hooda said.

When contacted on phone, the wife of the accused replied with a text message, “Sometimes men are implicated because of their weaknesses to make quick money too. Very challenging to figure out the truth of the act these days (sic)”.