2 Italy-returned residents to be tested for Covid-19; health department collects samples

gurugram

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:56 IST

The district health department, on Sunday, sent two more samples for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) test to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

A couple in their forties, who are residents of Sector 15, approached the health department on March 6 complaining of flu-like symptoms. Additionally, they had a travel history to Italy.

On Saturday evening, the rapid response team collected samples of these two suspected cases.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, said, “A husband, 45, and his wife, 42, reported of travelling to Italy between February 20 and March 3. On their return to India, they complained of flu-like symptoms and approached us on March 5. The husband had a cough while his wife had both a cough and fever. Considering their symptoms and their travel history to one of the most-affected Covid-19 nations, we had to take their oral swabs and blood samples for lab tests.”

The response teams said both the cases are vulnerable as they are diabetic. “In addition to their travel history and other symptoms, their diabetic condition puts them at risk. High blood glucose level can often lead to complications,” said a response team member, who collected the samples.

“Both of them are under surveillance and are on self-quarantine till test reports are received,” said the response team member.

Earlier this week, the response team collected samples of four Paytm employees in Gurugram, who were in close contact with a 26-year-old employee, who had tested positive for coronavirus on March 4. The reports of all four suspected cases are awaited.

As per the guidelines shared by the union ministry of health and family welfare, a suspected case is a patient with acute respiratory illness, having fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. Also, the patient should have a travel history to China or any other affected countries, such as Italy and Iran, before the onset of symptoms.

The department has been following up with such passengers based on the information provided by the state and airport authorities.

Since the first week of January, the rapid response team has put on surveillance 622 passengers who returned to Gurugram after a foreign visit. Out of these 618 are asymptomatic, according to the state bulletin released daily.

“Some of them have already completed their quarantine period of 14 and 28 days, and are no longer under surveillance. They are fine. Still, almost 300 such passengers, both foreigners and Indians living in Gurugram, are under self-isolation and have shown no signs or symptoms of Covid-19 till now. They have been asked to contact us in case of any issue,” said a response team member, mentioning a large number of them have a travel history of China, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Iran.

Punia said that as per the travel advisory issued by the health ministry, people coming from Korea, Iran, and Italy or having any travel history since February 10, will have to be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India.