20-year-old raped in Gurugram village, suspect on the run: Police

gurugram

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 05:50 IST

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man in her village in Sohna early Saturday morning. Police said that the accused man, who is on the run, is the resident of the victim’s village and was acquainted with her.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2am when the survivor exited her house to urinate. “The survivor’s house does not have a boundary wall. On Saturday, the accused dragged to an isolated area some 100 metres from her house and raped her. He is yet to be arrested,” a police officer, privy to the investigation, said.

Police said the survivor’s statement was recorded before a duty magistrate on Saturday. A medical test was also conducted on Saturday and her condition is said to be stable. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Sadar Sohan police station.

