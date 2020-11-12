e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / 28-year-old held with 20kg marijuana

28-year-old held with 20kg marijuana

gurugram Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Police on Wednesday night arrested a 28-year-old man allegedly possessing 20kg of marijuana from Farukhnagar area.

Police identified the suspect as Manoj Kumar of Gurugram’s Sadhrana and said he had been peddling drugs for at least 18 months in the national capital region (NCR).

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) crime, said, “The suspect had purchased the narcotics from a Nuh-based supplier and paid ₹75,000 per kg for the consignment. His plan was to sell it in small packets at 10 times the cost and had finalised deals with other peddlers in the city and in Delhi. We are checking his criminal record.”

The suspect was produced before a district court that sent him to 14-day judicial custody, said police.

During questioning, Sangwan said, he revealed the names of his associates and told police that his brother, Kuldeep Singh, was arrested on June 26 in possession of 112kg of marijuana. “He started smuggling marijuana after his brother’s arrest and has traded more than ₹20 lakh in the last two months. The drugs are smuggled from Odisha,” he said.

A case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Farukhnagar police station.

In October, police had arrested three men in alleged possession of 107 kilograms of marijuana (ganja), estimated to be valued at least ₹20 lakh from Nuh based peddlers. Earlier this week, six men were arrested with 40 kilograms of marijuana in two separate cases.

top news
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
Krunal stopped at airport over suspicion of possession of undisclosed gold
Krunal stopped at airport over suspicion of possession of undisclosed gold
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna as part of Central Vista project
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna as part of Central Vista project
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In