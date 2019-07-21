2nd round of consultation on electric vehicle policy to deal with infra issues

The process to formulate a policy for the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in Haryana has finally got off the ground with the state government completing the first round of consultation with the stakeholders recently.

State transport minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Saturday said that the next round, which is likely to take place by next month, will deal with infrastructure issues.

“The central government is focused on promoting the adoption of EVs. We are in the process of formulating a policy. The second round of meetings has to take place between the transport department and the department of industries and commerce to look at issues like charging points, road tax on EVs as well as the required infrastructure,” Panwar said.

On July 17, Abhay Damle, joint secretary, union ministry of road transport, issued an advisory asking states to create preferential policies to adopt EVs through other incentives such as land allotment for charging infrastructure, mandating charging infrastructure in malls, housing societies and office complexes, in addition to public parking spaces.

Devender Singh, Haryana’s additional chief secretary, department of industry and commerce, who was present in the city on Friday with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to promote the ease of doing business among Korean companies, said, “We are trying to come out with a policy. The first round of consultations is complete. First, we are trying to understand the expectations of the stakeholders. Inter-departmental consultations regarding fiscal incentives and other related issues will also take place before we place the draft policy in the public domain to invite suggestions from people.”

Haryana is relatively late on the scene, as Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala had introduced an EV policy last year. Delhi’s policy included features such as waiving road tax, registration fee and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s one-time parking fee for all EVs that are eligible for the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-India) scheme, providing accessible public charging facilities within a range of three kilometres, and establishing an ecosystem to recycle batteries, among other policy features.

Earlier this month, the state’s urban local bodies’ minister, Kavita Jain, had said after visiting Poland that the Haryana government would establish an environment-friendly transportation system in Gurugram on the pattern of Poland.

In the first phase, 75 to 100 electric buses would be operated.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, the Municipal Corporation Gurugram, and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) would bear 50%, 40% and 10% of the cost of the project, respectively.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 02:41 IST