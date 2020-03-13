30-year-old was shot near Sohna Chowk over personal rivalry

gurugram

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 19:52 IST

Two days after a 30-year-old businessman was shot at near Sohna Chowk, while he was travelling in a car, the police on Friday said that the shooter shot him to exact revenge for his brother’s murder in Delhi last year, the police said.

The shooter was identified after the victim had named him in his statement to the police. On Thursday, the police had recovered a CCTV footage, in which the suspect could be allegedly seen walking to the victim’s BMW and firing at him from the driver’s side.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said on Friday that the police have identified three suspects, including the shooter, and efforts are on to trace them.

The police said that on August 30, 2019, the victim’s brother and a friend had called the suspect’s brother for a meeting in Paschim Vihar and opened fire at him. A bullet had hit the brother in the head and he died during treatment, a police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said.

A case of murder was registered at Paschim Vihar police station in New Delhi and the police had arrested the victim’s brother and his aide. “Further investigation had revealed the victim’s role in planning and he was charged with criminal conspiracy (Section 120B of the IPC). The shooter attacked him for his alleged role in the murder,” the police official said.

The police said on Thursday, the victim got himself treated at a private hospital, without informing the police. After he sustained a gunshot wound on the wrist of his hand on Wednesday around 5.30 pm, he had driven to the hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, police had said that at least three persons, including a woman, were seated in the SUV, which had been following the victim’s BMW for a while. The police said the victim was on his way to Sector 4 to make arrangements for a wedding in his family.