5-year-old raped: Gurugram police yet to identify suspect; child discharged post surgery

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:35 IST

A day after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in Garhi Harsaru village in Sector 10, the police said the suspect was yet to be identified.

The girl, who sustained injuries to her private parts and was admitted to Civil Hospital for surgery, was discharged on Thursday and her condition is reported to be stable.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Sector 10A police station, said the suspect was yet to be identified. “The girl was discharged from the hospital and is recovering. She is not in a position to identify the suspect. Our teams are conducting raids in the area,” the SHO said, adding that the police was checking footage from CCTVs in the area.

An official from the child welfare committee (CWC) said its members will meet the child and counsel her in the next few days, after she recuperates.

On Wednesday, around 5.30pm, the girl had accompanied her aunt, who works as a construction labourer, to a farm in Sector 10 where the suspect allegedly lured her away. He had allegedly covered her face and raped her after taking her to an isolated area. The girl’s parents were at work when the incident took place, the police said.

After the suspect escaped, the girl returned to her house and complained of pain to her parents. Her parents then informed the police and she was taken to Civil Hospital for treatment. The doctors at Civil Hospital had admitted her for surgery on Wednesday night.

The girl’s family hails from Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

A case was registered against the unknown suspect under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sector 10A police station on Wednesday.

