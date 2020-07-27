e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / 600 shanties demolished by MCG near Sikanderpur

600 shanties demolished by MCG near Sikanderpur

gurugram Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 600 illegal shanties were demolished and eight acres of public land was recovered during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in the Aravallis, near Sikanderpur on Monday, said officials of the civic body.

The drive was conducted by the officials of the enforcement wing of the civic body and was carried out under heavy police protection. Over 200 police officers were present at the spot to give cover to MCG officials. There was a stray incident of stone-pelting allegedly by those living in the shanties, said MCG officials, adding that the matter was quickly resolved by the police personnel present at the spot.

MCG officials said that nobody suffered any injuries during the drive. “We are in the process of identifying the people who threw stones at the officers of the enforcement team so that legal action can be initiated against them,” said Hariom Attri, joint commissioner, MCG, who was headed the drive on Monday.

This is the third such drive to be conducted by MCG officials in the Aravalli region in the last seven days.Last week, on Thursday, the MCG had conducted a similar anti-encroachment drive in Sikanderpur and near Bristol Chowk. Nearly 300 illegal shanties were demolished in the drive. Before that, on Tuesday, the civic body had conducted another such drive in Sikanderpur and had demolished 70 illegal shanties. It had recovered two acres of land belonging to the MCG.

top news
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In