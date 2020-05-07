e-paper
A couple tests Covid-19 positive, Gurugram society sealed

The patients, a senior citizen couple, underwent Covid-19 test after the wife got fever. The husband had recently visited the Azadpur vegetable and fruit wholesale market in Delhi.

gurugram Updated: May 07, 2020 18:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Gurugram
Gurugram, India- May 05, 2020: Medical workers in PPE overalls during a screening exercise in Sirhaul village during a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, at Sirhaul village.
Gurugram, India- May 05, 2020: Medical workers in PPE overalls during a screening exercise in Sirhaul village during a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, at Sirhaul village.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

An up-scale Vipul Belmonte residential complex at Golf Course road was sealed after emergence of two Covid-19 cases, here on Thursday.

The patients, a senior citizen couple, underwent Covid-19 test after the wife got fever. The husband had recently visited the Azadpur vegetable and fruit wholesale market in Delhi.

After the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sealed the complex, health officials initiated the sanitation works. Ravi Kumar, the estate manager of the complex, confirmed the development.

Manish Shandilya, convener of 80 RWA residential complexes in Gurugram, said medical team questioned the residents about their contacts with the couple. Neighbouring groceries and vegetables shops are also on the radar.

“The team suspects residents of neighbouring flats on the same floor may get infected. Being senior citizens, they frequently sought neighbour’s help,” Shandilya said.

Around 700 families, living in the complex, have been asked to stay in home quarantine till further orders.

With these two cases, the coronavirus tally of Gurugram has reached to 106. Of this, 54 are active cases.

On Wednesday, the Gurugram administration had detected 17 cases. Of this, 10 are vegetable wholesalers. They have shops in Khandsa Anaj Mandi, here, and Azadpur wholesale market connection.

In the mandi, 19 wholesalers have tested Covid-19 positive after they visited the Azadpur market.

