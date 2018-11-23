Serial rapist-killer’s first Gurugram victim ‘lone’ survivor of his brutality, say cops

The 20-year-old serial ‘rapist-killer’, Sunil Kumar, on Thursday told investigators that he had raped and murdered six minor girls in the city. Based on his confession, the police claimed to have solved six cases of rape and murder, including the sexual assault on a five-year-old girl who had to undergo several reconstructive surgeries for her brutally injured private parts five years ago. The girl was found near Sikanderpur Metro station on June 15, 2013 after she was lured from Bristol Chowk, the police said.

According to the police, the 2013 case was purportedly his first in Gururgam. Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police who is now heading the special investigation team (SIT) formed on Thursday, said the accused was not aware that the minor he raped in 2013 is the lone survivor of his brutality. Sunil told the police that he had killed the girl before dumping her near the Metro station.

The minor was allegedly lured away by Sunil who offered to give her food during the community kitchen organised near Bristol Chowk on June 15 which the victim had visited along with her cousin brother.

“We will meet the family members and the boy, who is the girl’s cousin and had seen the accused that day when he lured the victim on pretext of getting her sweets. The statements of the cousin, who was 12- years- old then, and the victim, are most important in this case,” said Kundu.

The police said they could not get any leads in the 2013 case despite announcing a reward of Rs 50,000 for giving information about the suspect.

Sunil was arrested on Monday from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Gurugram’s Sector 66 earlier this month.

According to the police, the accused has confessed to his involvement in 15 cases of rape and murder, which he allegedly committed in Gurugram, Delhi, Gwalior and Jhansi and have shared crucial details of the cases where he followed same modus operandi. However, the police are suspecting his involvement in more cases. Investigators said the accused struck in the city after almost every six months.

“He has also confessed to raping and murdering four minors each in Gwalior and Jhansi. We will take him to the locations for evidence and to check the case details as the cases registered there are of same modus operandi. He has shared the details of the cases which will help crack them. A team of Gwalior police is also reaching here on Friday as they have similar kind of cases registered against an unidentified person,” said Kundu, who took over the investigation after the transfer of Sumit Kuhar, deputy commissioner of police who has been posted to Panipat.

A five-member team will take the accused to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi where he allegedly changed his clothes before boarding a train to Gwalior. “He said he had thrown his clothes near the station and had changed his clothes after he ate at a community kitchen from where he got a pair of clothes being distributed for orphans,” said Kundu.

The police said the first time he committed such a crime was in his native place Mahoba village in Uttar Pradesh seven years ago, but he had not been identified then. A case was registered against an unidentified person. He had fled from the village immediately after that incident and since then just visited once a year, said the police, adding that they will visit his village with him to identify the location of the crime.

He may have been a juvenile at that time as police, in their records, mentioned his age as 20 years. But the police suspect he could be older as they found his Aadhaar card on Thursday which mentions that he was born on January 1, 1995. The police refused to share where they got the card from.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 09:08 IST