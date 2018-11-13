Gurugram minor killed after being raped, tortured; stick found in private part

A three-year-old girl was allegedly tortured and raped before being bludgeoned to death in the city on Sunday. Her unclad body was found in a room in Guga Colony, Sector 66, on Monday morning, a day after she was allegedly lured away from outside her house by the accused who promised to buy her a chocolate. A 10cm-long stick was found inserted in the child’s privates during the post-mortem examination, the police said.

The accused, a migrant labourer identified as 20-year-old Sunil Kumar, is a resident of Naugaon Village in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. The police said he came to the city last week to visit his mother and two sisters who live in the neighbourhood.

“He has been missing since the incident. We have questioned the family members of the accused and recorded their statement,” assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said.

The police have formed four teams, two from the police station and two teams of the crime branch, to track down the accused. The forensic team collected samples from the spot.

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert with the Civil Hospital who conducted the post-mortem examination, said a 10cm-long wooden stick was found inserted in her vagina and the girl suffered multiple injuries all over her body.

“Her death was caused by the head injury and excessive internal bleeding. She was hit with a heavy object on her head due to which the skull sustained a deep depressed fracture. Multiple bruises were found on the victim’s shoulders, waist, chest and back, suggesting she was tortured,” Dr Mathur said.

The police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused at Sector 65 police station on Monday.

Initial police probe revealed that the accused approached the victim when she was playing with two other girls in their slum around 11am on Sunday. The girls, who saw the accused leaving with the victim, reported the incident to their families, the police said. According to the police, the victim’s family members did not lodge a missing person’s report even by Sunday night and were looking for her on their own.

Around 8am Monday, one of the neighbours found the girl inside one of the two rooms used as a shop near a temple. She was lying in a pool of blood with three bricks on her body and her face was covered with a polythene bag, the police said.

According to the police, they received a call around 8.10am that the body of a girl has been found inside a vacant shop.

“A team from Sector 65 police station, forensic experts, and senior officials went to the spot and examined the scene of crime. The spot was barely 300metres from the hutment where the victim’s family lives. Probe has revealed that he bludgeoned her head with a brick after raping her. Her clothes were recovered from the spot,” said Singh.

Family members said the girl’s clothes were lying near the body.

Gurgaon Child Welfare Committee chairperson Shakuntala Dhull said that this year 106 cases of rape of minors have been registered with the police. In September and October, 20 such cases each were reported.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 07:53 IST