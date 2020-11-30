Active cases up in Haryana over last month, Gurugram among worst hit

gurugram

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:06 IST

The consistent upward trajectory of Covid-19 cases has put Haryana among five states that are reporting rise in the active caseload, according to the union ministry of health and family welfare. The active transmission was the highest in the National Capital Region (NCR) districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Rewari, Sonepat and Hisar – in the last one month.

Data shows there has been a nearly 45% increase in active cases from October 29 till November 29. Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan are the other worst-affected states.

In case of Haryana, patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus showed a spike in 22 districts but the ones bordering the National Capital wore worst affected.

Data shows that on October 29, the number of active cases in the state was 11,014, which had increased to 19,916 by November 29. This is despite a recovery rate of almost 90%.

During the same time, figures collated through the Gurugram health bulletin show that the district contributed 30% to the state’s case load, with 3,303 active cases on October 29. It increased by one percentage point (to31%) on November 29, with active cases doubling to 6,160 cases. Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health department said, “In the last few days, the state has started showing a decline in the active cases.”

At the district level, health officials said reporting of new infections has now reached a plateau. “The number of new coronavirus cases might be high but in one week, we have seen a plateau as cases are fluctuating between 600-800. It can be seen through the declining weekly test positivity rate,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

To lower down the numbers further, the state health department on November 28 conducted a mass testing exercise by administering more than a lakh Covid-19 tests in a day. 25,000 tests were done in Gurugram.

Considering the sample size, test results of the last two days show that only 973 new infections have been reported. Until Sunday, test results of 13,087 samples were awaited, including 5,091 collected on Sunday. Going by the district health bulletin, 494 new cases were confirmed on Monday based on the pending samples.

At least 5,565 samples were collected on Monday and the test results are awaited for 6,861 samples. With infections currently showing a weekly positivity rate of seven percent, the Covid-19 tally is likely to cross 50,000 this week.

On Monday, the count stood at 49, 592. Out of these, 6,265 are active cases. With four new deaths, the toll has also reached 292, of which 224 deaths are due to co-morbidity and 68 without co-morbidity.

At least 441 patients are hospitalised and 5,809 are home isolated. Only 15 positive cases are in district Covid care centre.