e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / An exhibition for an artistic festive season ahead

An exhibition for an artistic festive season ahead

Artist-sculptor Anju Kumar says art brings cheer to buyers, and the pandemic-hit craftsmen.

gurugram Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 13:27 IST
Naina Arora
Naina Arora
Hindustan Times
This annual show features paintings, murals, planters, urns, table bases, pillars, Ganesha, Buddha, Tulsi chauras, floor lamps and more.
This annual show features paintings, murals, planters, urns, table bases, pillars, Ganesha, Buddha, Tulsi chauras, floor lamps and more.
         

Art can evoke myriad emotions, and hope is what one needs in these trying times amid the Covid-19 pandemic. And this exhibition in Delhi-NCR promises to do just that. “This year’s collection is ‘happy collection’,” says artist and sculptor Anju Kumar, whose annual show promises just that. All your festive needs are sorted at this exhibition that encompasses a vast range of artworks including paintings, murals, planters, urns, table bases, pillars, Ganeshas, Buddhas, chowkis, Tulsi chauras, mandir, floor lamps and more.

Artist Anju Kumar used the lockdown period to experiment with bright hues of vermillion, crimsons, turquoise,yellow ochre apart from the earthy hues of browns, that features prominently in the collection.
Artist Anju Kumar used the lockdown period to experiment with bright hues of vermillion, crimsons, turquoise,yellow ochre apart from the earthy hues of browns, that features prominently in the collection.
The underlying concept for this art show is that one has to celebrate life and be at their creative best to be happy

“It’s about expressing yourself from the core space, in tandem with the universe. I feel the bottom line of life is Sat Chit Anand. The underlying concept for this art show is that one has to celebrate life and be at their creative best to be happy,” says Kumar, who has experimented with bright hues for the exhibition as “bright artworks change the configuration of the living space dramatically and bring life to mundane walls”.

Due to the long lockdown, artists across India are facing a financial crunch. The festive season is the ray of hope one needs at this point in time, and people should support them, feels Kumar. “These are trying times for everyone, be it craftsmen or artists but we need to be connected, and have faith that this too shall pass. Everyone should make a conscious effort to support the indigenous crafts as it is so important to encourage our traditional art,” she says.

Ask her the measures she had to take this year to ensure safety, vis-à-vis previous years, and she shares: “This year’s art show is going to be different as we request our valuable clients to come with an appointment.”

Catch It Live

What: Festive Collection by Anju Kumar
Where: Studio Anmol, C-55A, South City-1, Gurgaon 122002
On Till: October 25
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 on Rapid Metro
Contact: 9810033305

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

top news
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In