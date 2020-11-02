Antigen tests down, more kits to arrive this week

gurugram

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:14 IST

Due to insufficient availability of rapid antigen testing kits with the district health department, the antigen testing has declined in the district over the last week. The diagnostic test used for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 has declined from 900 tests a day to as low as 176 on some days over the last one week, according to the district health bulletin.

The test, which delivers results within 30 minutes, detects proteins found on or within the virus by testing samples collected from the nasal cavity using swabs. It has, however, been under the scanner for its specificity and accuracy, having a higher chance of a false-negative result. In many cases, it fails to detect the active infection, in comparison to the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction(RT-PCR), the gold standard for Covid-19 testing.

As per the health department data, on October 26, the health department and private lab together conducted 716 antigen tests. The number slumped to 428 on October 27 and reached 193 on October 31 and 176 on November 1, the lowest till now. On Monday, 259 antigen tests were conducted.

In the total antigen test, the share of the health department is higher than that of private labs, as reported by HT earlier. Private labs mostly conduct the RT-PCR test, which costs Rs 900, while antigen test costs Rs 500.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “The antigen kit stock is limited. It is only being used in emergency cases. Presently, sufficient stock is not available at the warehouse. But there is no downfall in overall testing as we have increased RT-PCR. The testing continues to be above 3,000 every day, except on Sunday.”

The state health department provides kits at the district level, while private labs have to procure kits on their own. Senior state officials were unavailable for comment when contacted by HT.

Earlier, companies were donating kits under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). “Donations cannot be relied upon. It is likely that we can get the kits this week,” Yadav said.