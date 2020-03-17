Bars without dance floors allowed to operate

gurugram

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:22 IST

The police on Tuesday issued fresh directions for outlets serving liquor, banning only places that employ disc jockeys and have dance floors, until March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus.

Chander Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that more than 100 pubs and bars in the city will be shut under this directive. “The pubs and bars with music and dance floor cannot run their operations. Only the fine-dining (outlets) without background music can operate, but cannot allow guests to dance on their premises. This measure is taken to ensure that people do not come in close contact with one other,” he said.

The police on Monday had ordered all pubs, bars and restaurants serving alcohol across the city to shut till March 31. The police said the places allowed to stay open now can serve alcohol.

The police said that the pub and bars, which operate as night clubs on MG Road, have been asked to remain shut as they have the maximum footfall in nights. Apart from imposing a fresh set of restrictions on Tuesday, Mohan said it had also been decided that large gatherings will not be allowed at these party spots.

Owners of pubs and bars said that there is confusion among the general public as the footfall at their outlets has decreased. Besides business losses, employees are likely to be hit hard as many will lose their jobs due to the impact on the economy.

Arvind Kumar, operating head, Fiction, Sector 29, said that after the police issued directions, people have not turned up at any of the outlets. “It is strange that the pub and bars are asked not to play music and allow dance whereas ahaatas (drinking places next to liquor vends) are operating in full swing. There is no cap for them. Instead, they are holding parties and taking advantage of the situation,” he said.

Owners of establishments at CyberHub said the executives have been directed to work from home as the footfall has fallen to almost zero. “People are taking precautions and avoiding public places, including restaurants. As a responsible citizen, we are taking precautionary measures for our staff and customers too. The situation is already grim and we are analysing it every day based on directives issued by the government,” said Lalit Ahlawat, director of Soi Hospitality in CyberHub, adding that the impact was visible across the industry.

Many outlets, which have a strength of more than 50 staff members, have decided to remain shut despite the fresh directions.