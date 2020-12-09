Bhondsi jail inmates found selling phones inside premises

gurugram

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 23:20 IST

An ongoing police investigation into the smuggling of mobile phones in Bhondsi Jail has revealed that a group of inmates have been selling phones to fellow inmates at considerably higher prices.

In one such instance, an inmate said that he had bought a phone, having a market value of ₹26,000, for ₹85,000. Jail officials also said that the gang was providing call facilities to other inmates and used to charge ₹10 per one minute from them. At least eight such complaints have been received and cases registered since August this year, officials familiar with the matter said.

The matter came to light in August when Dharambir Chautala, the former deputy superintendent of the jail, was arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs and supplying SIM cards and mobile phones to inmates.

Gururgam police in the last two years have registered more than 200 cases, where mobiles have been recovered from jail inmates, said the police.

Harinder Singh, jail superintendent of Bhondsi jail, said they have started conducting surprise checks in the barracks, and on Monday evening, around 4.30pm, they recovered one mobile phone from an inmate named Rahul Khan, who was lodged in Block -3.

“During questioning, he revealed that he had bought the phone from one Sahun, another inmate, for ₹85,000 one-and-a-half months ago. He said the mobile was used by five inmates and they used to charge other inmates to make calls,” he said. The payment was made by Khan’s family to Sahun’s relative in Nuh, Singh said.

The mobile phone was used by the five inmates who allowed others to make calls in lieu of money. They told officials that they wanted to earn quick money through the mobile and had, therefore, invested in the phone, said the police.

Singh said strict warnings have been issued to all the officials to ensure that no illegal activity is allowed inside the premises. “We are also investigating as to how the mobile phone was smuggled inside the jail premises,” Singh added.

Khan is lodged in Bhondsi jail since September 2019 and is involved in 44 cases of theft, snatching and attempt to murder. He belongs to Nuh and was operating along with his close aides, who are also lodged in the same barrack.

During questioning, it was also revealed that mobile phones were smuggled a few months ago and were hidden in the barracks. Since the arrest of Chautala, the inmates have become cautious.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they are investigating the case and will take the call detail records of the mobile number to get the exact details of the calls made from inside the jail. “We will scan the call details and since when the phone was operational following which action will be taken against the inmates under Prisoners Act,” he said.

Jail authorities said earlier an inmate identified as Ravi used to help Chautala to crack deals with inmates who wanted to buy mobile phones and drugs. He became the middleman and started taking orders from inmates and later delivered mobile phones and drugs to them with the consent of Chautala. However, after his arrest, the supply of drugs and mobile phones had stopped. “We are keeping a close watch on all the staff inside the jail premises and have given warnings to all. Strict action will be taken against any person found indulging in any illegal activity,” he said.