Building plan violations in several houses in DLF Phase 1, DTP to take action

gurugram

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 00:13 IST

A team from the enforcement wing of department of town and country planning on Wednesday conducted an inspection of houses in DLF Phase 1 and found building, zoning and other violations in 25 dwellings. Officials said that out of these, 10 houses had received occupation certificates but conducted building plan violations recently and action would be taken against the owners as per rules .

The enforcement team conducted the inspection along with local MCG councillor RS Rathee and they interacted with area residents and heard grievances raised by them.

RS Bhath, who is also the district town planner, said that the inspection started around 11am and they first visited the A block and spoke to residents, who apprised them of problems being caused due to construction activities in the area.

“During the inspection it was observed that some of the plot owners had obtained occupation certificates but carried out construction later in violation of norms. We also found that at a large number of places, construction material was not covered and it was causing dust pollution. At few houses construction of stores and other rooms was being done, which has been stopped,” said Bhath.

DTCP officials further said that in view of the impending winter season and directions issued by government to curb pollution, they would conduct similar inspections in colonies under their jurisdiction to ensure that dust pollution is curbed.

Bhath said that action would be taken against house owners for violations of town and country planning rules within a week.

Last week the department had formed four teams to conduct inspection of houses to which occupation certificates were issued to check whether violations had been carried out after obtaining the occupation certificates.