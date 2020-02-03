e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Cabbie robbed of ₹10,000, cellphone in Bhondsi

Cabbie robbed of ₹10,000, cellphone in Bhondsi

gurugram Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:51 IST
A cab driver was allegedly robbed of ₹10,000 in cash and his mobile phone by two passengers, who took the cab driver for a ride to an isolated place in Bhondsi. The police said the suspects fled after assaulting the cab driver, adding that they were yet to be identified.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night when the cab driver, a resident of Islampur village, picked up two passengers from Connaught Place in Delhi and drove to their destination in Gurugram. The police said the passengers kept changing the destination during the journey and ultimately took the driver to a non-motorable road in Bhelpa village near Bhondsi.

The police said the cab driver was driven around for over three hours. A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the suspects took the cab driver to Chhatarpur, near Ambience Mall, and MG Road, before changing the destination to Bhondsi.

“The suspects slapped the cab driver and snatched his wallet and mobile phone. They also tried to snatch the car keys but escaped on foot when they were unable to. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” the police officer said.

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 379 A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Sunday, the police said.

In another incident, a man was allegedly robbed of his scooter when he was relieving himself near Atul Kataria Chowk on Saturday night. The police said the incident took place around 11pm when Bhupender Singh, of Uttarakhand, was returning to his house in Dayanand Colony from Udyog Vihar.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the victim had stopped his scooter a few metres ahead of the crossing to relieve himself. “When he was about to restart the vehicle, three men arrived and pushed him to the floor. The suspects snatched his mobile phone and keys of the scooter and fled,” the police officer said.

The police said the victim hitchhiked and returned to his house, and reported the incident to the police on Monday. A case was registered against the suspects under sections 379 A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station, the police said.

