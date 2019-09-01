Centre for research to come up in Palwal: Haryana government

gurugram

The state government is in the process of setting up a centre of excellence for research in agriculture, automobile, healthcare and aviation, according to officials familiar with the matter. Proposed to be operated in partnership with several industrial units in Haryana, the centre is likely to be opened in Palwal on a dedicated earmarked space of around 1.5 lakh square feet, and will be operational next year, officials said.

At the centre, industries will be given space to bring latest technological know-how and expertise to students who want hands-on industrial experience, those familiar with the matter said. “Different stakeholders such as business, industry, academia and startups could collaborate to create an ecosystem that provides innovative skills to perform better after completion of their research,” Raj Nehru, vice-chancellor of the state government’s Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, under which the centre will operate.

The centre plans to enrol at least 1,000 students before next July, and the criterion to enrol is a bachelor’s degree. The centre will offer postgraduate and PhD courses, officials said.

