e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

Centre for research to come up in Palwal: Haryana government

At the research centre, industries will be given space to bring latest technological know-how and expertise to students who want hands-on industrial experience, those familiar with the matter said.

gurugram Updated: Sep 01, 2019 04:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
The state government is in the process of setting up a centre of excellence for research in agriculture, automobile, healthcare and aviation, according to officials.
The state government is in the process of setting up a centre of excellence for research in agriculture, automobile, healthcare and aviation, according to officials. (Representative Image/HT File Photo )
         

The state government is in the process of setting up a centre of excellence for research in agriculture, automobile, healthcare and aviation, according to officials familiar with the matter. Proposed to be operated in partnership with several industrial units in Haryana, the centre is likely to be opened in Palwal on a dedicated earmarked space of around 1.5 lakh square feet, and will be operational next year, officials said.

At the centre, industries will be given space to bring latest technological know-how and expertise to students who want hands-on industrial experience, those familiar with the matter said. “Different stakeholders such as business, industry, academia and startups could collaborate to create an ecosystem that provides innovative skills to perform better after completion of their research,” Raj Nehru, vice-chancellor of the state government’s Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, under which the centre will operate.

The centre plans to enrol at least 1,000 students before next July, and the criterion to enrol is a bachelor’s degree. The centre will offer postgraduate and PhD courses, officials said.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 04:04 IST

tags
more from gurugram
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss