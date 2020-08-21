Commercial building constructed on land marked for public utility partially demolished

gurugram

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:26 IST

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday partially demolished a four-storey building allegedly constructed over private land in an area marked for public utilities in Sector 100. Officials said almost 60% of the building, which was constructed without obtaining permission from authorities, was demolished by the enforcement team before the building’s owner got a stay order from local court in the evening.

Four persons were also detained by the police after they started protesting against the demolition by the enforcement team, but were later released after they tendered an apology, said DTCP officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that a large commercial building, spread over 45000 square feet, with an office on the ground floor and residential space on the other floors was constructed in an area that has been marked for public utility as per the Gurugram master plan 2031. “The owner said the building was three-year-old, but could not produce any valid permission for its construction from the authorities. The demolition was carried out from 10am to 6pm wherein around 60% of the structure was demolished. But the action was stopped after the owner got a stay from a local court around 6pm,” he said.

The court had granted a stay to the buildings’ owner till the next hearing in view of the urgency involved in the matter, said Bhath.

The owner of the builder could not be reached for comment.

After obtaining the stay order, Bhath said, that few employees working for the building’s owner started protesting and misbehaved with the enforcement staff following which a police time detained them. “These persons were later released by the police after they tendered an apology,” he said. Police teams from Rajendra Park police station and Dhankot police post had accompanied the enforcement team during the demolition drive.

Inspector Pankaj, station house officer, Rajendra Park police station said a team of 70 police personnel supported the enforcement team of DTCP during the drive. “No one was allowed to create any hindrance, and few persons who tried to protest were detained for some time and later released,” the SHO said.

An adjoining structure, where a cement company had created a godown, was also given a notice to vacate the premises at the earliest, said officials. “They have given us in written that cement worth ₹1 crore is lying in the godown, and they should be given time to remove it,” Bhath said.