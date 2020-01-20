Cop assaulted by illegal alcohol smuggler and his family members in Badshahpur, one held

gurugram

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:51 IST

A police constable was allegedly assaulted and abused by a group of men who were allegedly trying to smuggle illegal alcohol in Badshahpur early Monday morning, police said.

According to the police, a team of crime unit 10 was deployed at Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road around 6am on Monday. He had received a tip that a car loaded with illegal liquor would cross the stretch.

The incident took place when the police team comprising three constables saw a car being driven towards the checkpoint near Vatika Chowk and asked for it to be stopped. The driver did not halt his vehicle and drove towards Teekli Road ahead of Badshahpur police station.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that one of the constables chased the car briefly and found it in a lane in Teekli village. “One of the men got out of the car, took out a wooden stick and hit constable Satbir Singh. The other man in the car fled,” he said.

According to the police, the suspect raised an alarm and his family members rushed out of a house in Teekli. One of his family members broke the PCR van’s window glass and allegedly joined him in assaulting the constable, while the rest of the men hurled abuses, the police said, adding that they could not find the second man in the car who fled long before more police personnel arrived on the scene. The police said the men continued to abuse the constable when asked to show their liquor license

“Two more personnel of the same police team, including a sub-inspector, that was following the PCR van reached the spot and managed to intervene, following which one of the suspects fled the spot and another was arrested,” Sangwan said, adding they were conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest the suspect on the run who had assaulted the cop.

The suspects were identified as Ashok Kumar and his father Tula Ram. Kumar will be produced before the district and sessions court on Tuesday, the police said.

The police said they recovered 50 cases of IMFL liquor from their possession. The liquor bottles were marked for sale only in Arunachal Pradesh. The injured constable was taken to the hospital and was discharged after being given first-aid.

A case was registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 61 of Excise Act at the Badshahpur police station.