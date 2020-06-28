e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Cops seize marijuana worth ₹50 lakh from man in Sector 10

Cops seize marijuana worth ₹50 lakh from man in Sector 10

gurugram Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:08 IST
The police on Saturday arrested a man and allegedly seized 112 kilograms of marijuana (ganja), estimated to be worth ₹50 lakh, from his possession. The man was nabbed from village Sadhrana in sector 10 area. The suspect claimed that he had purchased the narcotics from a city-based supplier and had been peddling marijuana for at least 18 months in Delhi-NCR.

According to the police, the suspect, Kuldeep alias Sulli, was arrested from his house in Kataria colony by a crime branch team fof Sikanderpur after a tip-off.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police, (ACP), crime, said, “The suspect had purchased the marijuana from a city-based supplier. He claimed to have paid Rs 5,000 per kg for the consignment. His plan was to sell it in small packets at ten times its cost. We are checking his criminal record.”

The suspect was on Saturday produced in a district court and sent to police custody for two days. Investigators said they are questioning the man about his supply chain network in the city. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at sector 10 A police station.

Saturday’s bust was the biggest drug haul by the police in the last three months. In April, the same crime branch unit had arrested three men and seized 107 kilograms of marijuana (ganja), estimated to be valued at at least Rs 15 lakh, from a housekeeping shop in Udyog Vihar. One of their suppliers, a Bangladeshi national, was later arrested from Delhi. Earlier this week, two men were arrested with nine kilograms of marijuana in two separate cases.

