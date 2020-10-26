Digital learning vehicles deployed in six schools

gurugram

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:21 IST

The district administration on Monday said it had started conducting classes via two digital buses for students of select schools in the city. The ‘unique digital bus’ and ‘mobile hot spot vehicle’ have been arranged through support from three private organisations, which have jointly contributed to the initiative.

The free service is currently being used across six government schools and will be scaled up in the coming days to cover 17 schools in the district, where students will be provided lessons digitally.

In a statement released by the administration on Monday, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said that lessons would be imparted to the students of government schools via the digital bus which was equipped with state-of-the-art equipment including Wi-Fi facilities, charging points, biometric scanning, global positioning system (GPS), and cameras, along with 26 computers. Through this bus, students of classes 7, 8, 9 and 10 will be taught subjects such as mathematics, science, and English, among others.

Khatri said that the content of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books would be taught digitally through the mobile van, which would allow students to view audio-visual e-content. Two resource persons have also been deployed on the bus to resolve any queries and explain concepts to students.

District education officer Indu Bokan said that students in government schools of Manesar and Pataudi will also be connected through the digital bus in a phased manner. “The bus is equipped with smart gadgets that can be used by our students to access digital online classes. It will also run on two routes in Manesar and Pataudi,” said Boken.